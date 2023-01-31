Breaking down OSU’s 2023 schedule, which features trips to UCF, Houston and a Bedlam game in Stillwater

STILLWATER — The heavily anticipated Big 12 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday, with the debut of four new schools into the conference.

The conference has swelled from 10 teams to 14 for the 2023 season, with each school playing nine conference games without divisions.

With the Big 12 ditching its usual round-robin style of scheduling, intrigue built during the offseason on who would be playing where.

For Oklahoma State, five conference games will be played at Boone Pickens Stadium, and trips to Orlando, Morgantown and Ames highlight the travel schedule.

Here’s a breakdown of what the Cowboys’ schedule next season looks like.

Biggest surprise

The Cowboys will play all four of the new Big 12 schools in 2023, hosting Cincinnati and BYU and traveling to Central Florida and Houston in November on back-to-back weeks.

The Cowboys are one of only two old Big 12 schools to achieve that this season, with West Virginia also playing against each new school.

In OSU’s history, the Cowboys haven’t played against UCF. They last played BYU in 1976 and Cincinnati in 1983. OSU’s most recent game against Houston came in 2009.

Toughest road match

Several games work here.

The Cowboys travel to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames to open conference play against Iowa State, a stadium OSU lost in during the 2021 season.

Road trips to Arizona State and West Virginia are also present. But traveling to two new schools at the end of November could prove challenging.

The Cowboys head to Orlando on Nov. 11 to play Central Florida — a team OSU has never played in its history — followed a week later by a game in Houston against the Cougars, a school that holds a 10-9 all-time advantage over the Cowboys but haven’t played since 2009.

The combination of lengthy travel and unfamiliar foes in a two-week span could prove daunting for the Cowboys.

Marquee game

Bedlam lives on for another year — and likely one more before Oklahoma heads to the Southeastern Conference — with the Cowboys hosting the Sooners on Nov. 4.

OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg and OU’s Joe Castiglione have said they don't see the series continuing in the foreseeable future, this year's game could be the final Bedlam in Stillwater.

Missing link

Outside of traveling to Houston late in November, the Cowboys won’t see action against Texas schools in 2023.

That means no Texas, Baylor, TCU or Texas Tech in this year’s rotation, all of which have been important, often season-defining games for the Cowboys.

Redemption game

The Cowboys host Kansas State on Oct. 7 at Boone Pickens Stadium, almost exactly a year to date from when the Wildcats routed OSU, 48-0, in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2022.

At the time, OSU entered No. 9 in the country and appeared primed for another Big 12 title push. But a sputtering offense that lost quarterback Spencer Sanders to a shoulder injury resulted in a lopsided loss and the beginning of a tumultuous back half to the season.

The last time OSU hosted Kansas State, the Cowboys won, 31-20.

OSU’s 2023 schedule

9/2 – vs. Central Arkansas

9/9 – at Arizona State

9/16 – vs. South Alabama

9/23 – at Iowa State

9/30 – OPEN

10/7 – vs. Kansas State

10/14 – vs. Kansas

10/21 – at West Virginia

10/28 – vs. Cincinnati (Homecoming)

11/4 – vs. Oklahoma

11/11 – at Central Florida

11/18 – at Houston

11/25 – vs. BYU