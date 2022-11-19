Breaking down Oklahoma State's 28-13 loss to Oklahoma

While No. 22 Oklahoma State totaled 8 yards on its first four drives, its opponent quickly built a 28-0 advantage.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders threw three interceptions in the first half, one of which occurred as a result of a miscommunication with receiver Jaden Bray. It wasn't until the second half when Sanders got on the same page with his receivers.

The defense, still shorthanded because of injuries, gave up 299 yards in a disastrous first quarter but settled in from there. The Sooners punted on 10 of their remaining 12 drives, with the others ending with a turnover on downs and an interception.

In the third quarter, Quinton Stewart put the Cowboys on the board with a touchdown that came on his first career reception. OSU's next drive concluded with a field goal made by Tanner Brown.

A promising series midway through the fourth produced another interception, the final time for the Cowboys to advance into OU territory.

Play of the game

On the opening drive of the game, OU was rapidly marching down the field when Dillon Gabriel connected with Drake Stoops, who made a leaping grab for 33 yards to set up the first touchdown — a 2-yard run by Gabriel as part of a dominant first quarter.

Turning point

OSU was looking to bounce back from a 14-0 hole midway through the second quarter when Jonah Laulu picked off a tipped pass and returned it 26 yards to the 4-yard line. Eric Gray followed with a short touchdown run, making the lead seemingly insurmountable.

Underrated moment

After the Cowboys scored 13 unanswered points to make it a two-possession game early in the fourth quarter, OU's defense responded with a three-and-out to thwart any potential momentum. The first two plays were for lost yardage, starting with a sack of Sanders by Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe.

OSU MVPs

Receivers Brennan Presley and Braydon Johnson combined for 227 yards on 15 catches, igniting the offense in the second half. They are the only pair of OSU players to record at least 100 yards in the same game this season.

Safety Jason Taylor II led the Cowboys with a career-high 11 tackles and kept OU from scoring late in the first half with an interception. He also had a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Unsung hero

Punter Logan Ward, a redshirt freshman who has been filling in since Tom Hutton's season-ending injury last month, had a solid outing. His first of nine punts went 63 yards to the 7-yard line, and he also had one land at the 4-yard line.

Stats of the night

OSU's defense delivered six consecutive three-and-out stops to end the game, repeatedly giving its offense opportunities to make the conclusion interesting.

After mustering 61 yards in the first quarter, the Cowboys finished with 484 yards — 50 more than what OU produced in the game.

Coach's decision

Despite the game becoming lopsided, Mike Gundy continued to approach fourth downs the same way, twice punting near midfield and twice settling for a short field goal in the red zone.

Early in the fourth quarter, OSU took the points after advancing as far as the 8-yard line and stalling there. The field goal pulled the Cowboys within two possessions.

Eye on penalties

The teams combined for only five penalties, but an unusual one was called against the Cowboys in the second quarter. Receiver John Paul Richardson was attempting to pass on a trick play when he heaved the ball to avoid a sack, resulting in intentional grounding and a 10-yard loss.

Injury report

Sanders, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue, made his first start since the Kansas State game three weeks ago. He threw for 381 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions.

Back at center was Preston Wilson, who missed three of the last five games. Running back Dominic Richardson did not play, nor did receiver Stephon Johnson Jr.