Boynton talks Big 12, NCAA uncertainty and 2021-22 roster on podcast

Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton delivered his thoughts on Oklahoma and Texas’ impending exit from the Big 12, an update on the NCAA investigation into the Cowboys’ program and spoke about Isaac Likekele, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and others in a conversation with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Monday’s episode of the “College Hoops Today” podcast.
Boynton will enter his fifth season in charge at OSU in the fall. The 39-year old earned his first NCAA Tournament last season when the Cowboys reached the Round of 32, and OSU returns nine players to a deep roster this coming season. Last month, former Cowboy Cade Cunningham became the first player in program history to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Asked by Rothstein about the uncertain future of the Big 12 and OSU’s conference home, Boynton said he feels OSU is “well positioned” for future success and stability, sharing a similar tone as head football coach Mike Gundy on the subject while acknowledging the elephant in the collective Big 12 room.
“As we move forward obviously it’s at the top of our minds,” Boynton told Rothstein. “There’s no question. I wouldn’t be honest if I said we didn’t think about it. But it doesn't dominate our thoughts. It’s something that we know is going to happen at some point. There’s going to be some changes to how this all looks. But when we get there we feel like we’ll be well positioned to have success at Oklahoma State University.”
Boynton pointed to OSU’s winning 2020-21 season under the cloud of looming NCAA sanctions as evidence of the program’s ability to block out distractions.
The Cowboys appealed their one-year postseason ban levied in June 2020 due to former assistant coach Lamont Evans’ Level 1 conduct charge, and were allowed to compete in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments in March. On the podcast, Boynton explained that there has been no update since the end of the season.
“Unfortunately, in many ways — April, June, July, August — five months later it still stands at the same place it did back in March and the same place it stood four months prior to that,” Boynton said. “We really don’t have much clarity.”
Boynton acknowledged the void left behind by Cunningham, but listed juniors Avery Anderson III and Kalib Boone, and sophomore Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe among the OSU returners ready to prove that last season’s success came down to more than the NBA’s top pick.
Senior Isaac Likekele also drew Boynton’s attention as a Cowboy primed for a larger role. Likekele posted 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 24 games (20 starts) a year ago.
“We have an experienced guy that is going to be our leader in Isaac Likekele, who has started close to 70 games in his career already,” Boynton said. “He’s going to prove that he can lead a team as well.”
Boynton also hinted at a new role for Moncrieffe, who averaged 9.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28 games as a freshman. He expects the 6-5 sophomore guard to take on ball handling duties in 2021-22, hoping he can provide consistency and physicality to the backcourt in what Boynton said could be Moncrieffe’s “breakout season.”
“I’ll be probably shocked if Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe didn’t become a national name,” he said.
On the injury front, Boynton said sophomore Donovan Williams is fully cleared for action and will return to the court in the coming weeks. Williams. He appeared in six games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in January.
Junior guard Chris Harris Jr. (ACL) is not yet cleared.