Boynton talks Big 12, NCAA uncertainty and 2021-22 roster on podcast

Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton delivered his thoughts on Oklahoma and Texas’ impending exit from the Big 12, an update on the NCAA investigation into the Cowboys’ program and spoke about Isaac Likekele, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and others in a conversation with CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Monday’s episode of the “College Hoops Today” podcast.

Boynton will enter his fifth season in charge at OSU in the fall. The 39-year old earned his first NCAA Tournament last season when the Cowboys reached the Round of 32, and OSU returns nine players to a deep roster this coming season. Last month, former Cowboy Cade Cunningham became the first player in program history to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Asked by Rothstein about the uncertain future of the Big 12 and OSU’s conference home, Boynton said he feels OSU is “well positioned” for future success and stability, sharing a similar tone as head football coach Mike Gundy on the subject while acknowledging the elephant in the collective Big 12 room.