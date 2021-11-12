Boynton steers clear on NCAA after OSU gets stunned by Oakland

“We went out there today and the aura just during shootaround wasn't what it needed to be,” Likekele said. “Just from the start we were kind of beat mentally.”

Thursday's statement from the NCAA hit back at OSU for comments Boynton and athletic director Chad Weiberg made following the NCAA's decision to uphold penalties against the Cowboys stemming from violations committed former assistant Lamont Evans. Among the accusations, the NCAA stated that OSU in its response had "misstated facts" and encouraged member institutions away from cooperating in NCAA investigations.

The statement also said that members of the NCAA's infractions appeals committee — which Boynton called out by name on Nov. 3 — had received "threatening and offensive" messages, the sole element of the statement to which Boynton responded Friday.

"I do want to make one thing clear," Boynton said. "At no point did I ever threaten anyone, nor encouraged anybody to be threatened. Nor did I out anybody. I read a statement from a publicly available document."

"My focus is on a) coaching better, making our team better and those 17 kids in that locker room, whose names are also publicly available. I could read those names, but I’m sure you guys all know them.”