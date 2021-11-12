Boynton steers clear on NCAA after OSU gets stunned by Oakland

STILLWATER — In the aftermath of Oklahoma State’s 56-55 loss to Oakland Friday night, Cowboys coach Mike Boynton quieted the rhetoric with his response to a statement from the NCAA that condemned OSU’s actions after its appeal on NCAA sanctions was denied earlier this month as "unacceptable."
“Not really,” said when asked if he had any reaction to Thursday’s statement, which was undersigned by NCAA president Mark Emert. “I’m not here to get in a tit for that.”
Boynton’s measured words came 10 days removed from his fiery response to the NCAA’s decision to uphold a 2021 postseason ban — among other penalties — upon the Cowboys, and followed a sloppy performance that saw OSU (1-1) suffer its first defeat of the season in front of a lively crowd at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Oakland’s Jalen Moore scored a game-high 16 points and sank a pair of free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining to seal the Golden Grizzlies (1-1) their first win of 2021. Down eight at the half, the Cowboys fought back with help from senior Isaac Likekele, who led OSU with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
He combined with Bryce Thompon (12 points, three rebounds) for 21 second-half points that pulled the Cowboys ahead until the closing minute when the lead slipped away.
The Cowboys have a quick turnaround Prairie View A&M set to visit at 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We went out there today and the aura just during shootaround wasn't what it needed to be,” Likekele said. “Just from the start we were kind of beat mentally.”
Thursday's statement from the NCAA hit back at OSU for comments Boynton and athletic director Chad Weiberg made following the NCAA's decision to uphold penalties against the Cowboys stemming from violations committed former assistant Lamont Evans. Among the accusations, the NCAA stated that OSU in its response had "misstated facts" and encouraged member institutions away from cooperating in NCAA investigations.
The statement also said that members of the NCAA's infractions appeals committee — which Boynton called out by name on Nov. 3 — had received "threatening and offensive" messages, the sole element of the statement to which Boynton responded Friday.
"I do want to make one thing clear," Boynton said. "At no point did I ever threaten anyone, nor encouraged anybody to be threatened. Nor did I out anybody. I read a statement from a publicly available document."
"My focus is on a) coaching better, making our team better and those 17 kids in that locker room, whose names are also publicly available. I could read those names, but I’m sure you guys all know them.”
Oakland flummoxed OSU with a 3-2 zone and turned the Cowboys 14 first-half turnovers in 11 points to carry a 32-24 into halftime. OSU finished with 18 turnvoers on the night.
Likekele scored six points in the first four minutes and 38 seconds after the break, and knotted the game at 34-34 with a second-chance lay-in with 15:22 remaining. Thompson completed OSU's 15-4 run to open the half with a 3-pointer that handed the Cowboys a 37-34 lead on the next possession.
But OSU, which finished 6-for-12 from the foul line, led for nearly all of the final 15:06, but never pulled away from the Golden Grizzlies. Moore scored Oakland's final seven points and drilled the game-winning free throws after Avery Anderson fouled him on a 3-pointer, and OSU's fate was sealed when Thompson's go-ahead 3-point attempt clanged off the rim.
“This should not have come down to us having to make a shot on the last possession.”