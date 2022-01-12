Boynton’s recruiting approach has Smith at OSU in 2021, set to face former team Thursday

The latest testaments to Boynton’s approach are Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse, the pair who transferred into the program last year after signing elsewhere the first time around.

“I’m just big on building bridges, not burning them,” Boynton said. “So whether something goes the way I want it to in recruiting, I still talk to several guys that I recruited who never came here.

"It's not because I hope that they come back eventually. It's just because kids get to make the decision that they think is best for them. And my job, how close we were or not, is to wish them well and support them.”

In Smith’s case, Boynton had some help. When he entered the portal, Smith heard from Keylan Boone and fellow Texans Isaac Likekele, Chris Harris and Anderson.

Harris made the most compelling pitch.

“He said it’s closer to home,” Smith explained. “He said we play fast. He said I’d fit in well. I thought, ‘that’s my type of team.’”