Boynton preaches patience in a quiet (for now) Cowboys offseason

STILLWATER — The men’s college basketball transfer portal is overflowing once again this spring. As of Monday afternoon, the recruiting service Verbal Commits had tracked a shade under 1,400 players into the portal in 2022.

But as another wave of offseason movement — maybe the biggest yet — crashes across the sport and programs all over the country ink new players, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton is preaching patience.

“When it’s a process-oriented deal, like recruiting is, you’ve got to do the best you can to be as diligent as and thorough as possible,” he said. “The portal can be tricky.

“It’s like fishing in the ocean. You can get anything. Seaweed. A nice bass. It may not be your deal. It may not fit what you have. We got Moussa (Cisse) in July last year. We got (Bryce Thompson), I think, in May. Sometimes patience is a little bit more necessary than just trying to fill (your roster) with the first guy you see.”

The Cowboys have not yet made a roster addition for 2022-23 this offseason. And entering his sixth season in charge, Boynton is comfortable biding his time.

He spoke to reporters over the weekend for the first time since the regular season closed in early March following Saturday’s 16th annual Remember the Ten Run. Boynton, joined by his players and staff, took part in the 5K portion of the event honoring the lives of the 10 members of OSU’s basketball family who died in the Jan. 27, 2001 plane crash near Strasburg, Colo.

For Boynton, the meaning of the run and the mission of Remember the Ten has evolved in the years since he was named the Cowboys’ head coach in March 2017.

“I didn’t know the people (involved in the mission). The first time, I had just gotten the head coaching job maybe a month prior,” Boynton said. “So now I know them. There’s a real story. And I feel a connection to them … I feel like I know them. I go to dinner with them. They come to our games and practices and stuff like that. It’s a little bit more meaningful, right?”

In the minutes after the 3.1-mile run, Boynton jumped into OSU’s offseason a little less than two months removed from the Cowboys March 5 season finale.

Since guard Donovan Williams jumped into the transfer portal days after the regular season ended, two more OSU players have followed in forwards Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Keylan Boone.

Moncrieffe, a member of the Cowboys class of 2022 with the likes of Cade Cunningham and Rondel Walker, leaves Stillwater after posting 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games across two seasons. Boone proved an effective shooter off the bench in his junior season, but appeared in only two of OSU’s final five games.

“I want what these kids feel like is best for them. And my job as a coach while they’re here is to support them,” Boynton said of the pair of forwards. “And when they decide it’s time to move on, (it’s) to support them there, as well.”

Following his twin brother’s exit, Kalib Boone announced on March 23 his plans to return to OSU for his senior year.

“It’s certainly strange. “I would imagine there’s some days where (Kalib) wonders, right?,” Boynton said. “But in our workouts and the times he’s been with our staff, he seems to be pretty happy and comfortable. He obviously supports and loves his brother and wants the best for him. But I think he feels like this is the best place for him at this moment in his life.”

Without any incoming commitments thus far, Boynton's biggest offseason addition came from his own roster when center Moussa Cisse announced his intention to return for another season on March 11. The Big 12's co-Defensive Player of the Year posted 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as the league's leading shot blocker in his debut season at OSU and forms a returning core alongside guards Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson.

"I think those three will be regarded as three of the better 30 players in the conference in the next season," Boynton said. "So with that comes expectations. We’ll have an opportunity to be good.”

While OSU has not yet taken a dive into the portal, Boynton certainly intends to. And when he does, he'll go in knowing exactly what he needs.

Boynton noted that with Cisse back, joined by Kalib and fellow forward Tyreek Smith, the Cowboys are well stocked inside. On his wishlist between now and the start of next season?

“A point guard. Maybe two? Shooting. Maybe more shooting?" Boynton said.

"If we have somebody who understands how to set the table, and that person has the ability to make shots from the perimeter, then I think you have an opportunity to have a potentially dangerous backcourt combination."

