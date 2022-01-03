Boynton, OSU focused on present as Cowboys kick off Big 12 play with No. 6 Kansas

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton likes a good book. In fact, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball coach says reading is one of the few things he enjoys doing outside of watching sports.
On Boynton’s nightstand right now is Scott O’Neil’s “Be Where Your Feet Are”. In the book, the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils lays out lessons in what keeps him grounded and thriving. It’s a 272-page “quick read” — at least according to Boynton — about living in the present.
And as the Cowboys begin their 2022 Big 12 slate against No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday barred from participating in the postseason and after a shaky run through nonconference play, the fifth-year coach says there is “absolutely” a metaphor to be found in his latest read.
“That’s something we got to keep in the back of our minds is that we don’t want to waste opportunities thinking about things out of our control,” Boynton said Monday. “Let’s be focused on each other. Let’s try to enjoy the games we have. Let’s try to give our fans who come to support us something to be proud of and let’s see what we can do.”
OSU (7-4) is focused on the here and now as it opens Big 12 play with the Jayhawks (11-1) at Gallagher-Iba Arena in the Cowboys’ first action since Dec. 18.
Boynton and Co. last took the floor more than two weeks ago when OSU fell 72-61 to Houston. Since then, the Cowboys have seen a date with USC in Oklahoma City canceled due to COVID-19 cases and an originally scheduled conference opener at Texas Tech on Jan. 1 pushed to Jan. 13 after positive cases hit OSU in late December.
Boynton said Monday that he does not expect his full roster to be available Tuesday. Center Moussa Cisse is expected to return against the Jayhawks following a death in the family.
Kansas comes to Stillwater winners of seven straight powered by senior guard Ochai Agabji, the nation's 14th leading scorer with 20.6 points per game. Jayhawks coach Bill Self announced Monday that big man Mitch Lightfoot will replace David McCormack in the starting five. Guard Remy Martin (knee) is expected to travel with the team.
“I just think they’re a good team that plays well together," OSU guard Bryce Thompson said of Kansas, the former team he'll face for the first time Tuesday. "They know who the scorers are. They know who the distributors are. They just played to their roles.”
While the Jayhawks carry Final Four aspirations, the Cowboys enter the New Year aware of their expiration date.
“There’s a real challenge in front of us, right," Boynton said. "Most teams don’t know when their season’s ending...we know for sure."
The NCAA's decision to uphold a postseason ban on OSU on Nov. 2 marked a sour start to the 2021-22 campaign. Then came losses to Oakland, Wichita State, Xavier and Houston in nonconference play. The Dec. 22 cancellation with USC and a rash of COVID cases to end the year marked the latest hitches in the season.
Yet, even without the promise of postseason play, OSU stands focused on what it can achieve over its 18 remaining games, leaning on the chemistry of a close-knit group of players.
“We’re all in this together," Thompson said. "(The NCAA decision) hurt us all. All we have is each other at this time. We just try to stay together and just play for each other.”
Ahead for the Cowboys' is a particularly daunting run of conference games. After the Jayhawks, OSU hosts No. 14 Texas on Saturday before a trio of road games against West Virginia, No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 1 Baylor in the span of five days from Jan. 11-15.
But entering Tuesday, Boynton and the Cowboys are looking inward and thinking in the present as they stare down what lies in front of them.
"It’s really focused on us and what we want to do with each other and what we want to do down the road," guard Bryce Williams said. "Everybody knows we can’t go to the tournament. We’ve got these last 18 games to do something.”