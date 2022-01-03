Boynton, OSU focused on present as Cowboys kick off Big 12 play with No. 6 Kansas

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton likes a good book. In fact, Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball coach says reading is one of the few things he enjoys doing outside of watching sports.

On Boynton’s nightstand right now is Scott O’Neil’s “Be Where Your Feet Are”. In the book, the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils lays out lessons in what keeps him grounded and thriving. It’s a 272-page “quick read” — at least according to Boynton — about living in the present.

And as the Cowboys begin their 2022 Big 12 slate against No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday barred from participating in the postseason and after a shaky run through nonconference play, the fifth-year coach says there is “absolutely” a metaphor to be found in his latest read.

“That’s something we got to keep in the back of our minds is that we don’t want to waste opportunities thinking about things out of our control,” Boynton said Monday. “Let’s be focused on each other. Let’s try to enjoy the games we have. Let’s try to give our fans who come to support us something to be proud of and let’s see what we can do.”