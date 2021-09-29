Boynton: Cowboys “100%” vaccinated ahead of 2021-22 season

STILLWATER — On the day Oklahoma State men’s basketball underwent its first practice of the 2021-22 campaign, coach Mike Boynton offered an update on his team’s vaccination status.
“As far as I understand, I think we're 100% vaccinated which is a pretty strong indication that our guys understand the seriousness of it and have all made a choice,” Boynton said Tuesday evening.
Boynton is entering his fifth year in charge of the Cowboys with four transfer additions — including Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse — joining a deep group of returners in the wake of No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham’s lone season in Stillwater. And when OSU takes the court against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9, all of Boynton’s players will be protected against Covid-19.
Boynton, 39, said he was among the first within the program to be vaccinated. As for his team, Boynton indicated that decisions were left up to individual players, and he cited personal choices and family history as important considerations.
“Our job was just to provide information just like we do with anything else,” he said. “This is what we understand the options to be. And, you know, I certainly was one of the first people to be vaccinated within our program and was happily so. I haven't had any ill effects from it and I don't think anybody else did.”
The Cowboys shut down team activities for a week last January following a positive case of Covid-19 within the program, postponing a contest with Oklahoma.
Boynton’s announcement comes as OSU plans to welcome fans back to Gallagher-Iba Arena once again in 2021-22. Boynton also announced Tuesday morning that the program will hold upcoming practices open to fans in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and at OSU’s Colvin Center during the preseason.
“I commend these guys for doing the research and feeling like it was important for them to do what they thought was best for themselves but also for our team to be able to get through another season and have a chance to play as many games we can as we move forward and continue to deal with the virus at the same time,” Boynton said.