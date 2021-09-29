Boynton: Cowboys “100%” vaccinated ahead of 2021-22 season

STILLWATER — On the day Oklahoma State men’s basketball underwent its first practice of the 2021-22 campaign, coach Mike Boynton offered an update on his team’s vaccination status.

“As far as I understand, I think we're 100% vaccinated which is a pretty strong indication that our guys understand the seriousness of it and have all made a choice,” Boynton said Tuesday evening.

Boynton is entering his fifth year in charge of the Cowboys with four transfer additions — including Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse — joining a deep group of returners in the wake of No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham’s lone season in Stillwater. And when OSU takes the court against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9, all of Boynton’s players will be protected against Covid-19.

Boynton, 39, said he was among the first within the program to be vaccinated. As for his team, Boynton indicated that decisions were left up to individual players, and he cited personal choices and family history as important considerations.