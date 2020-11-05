Boone Pickens statue to be unveiled ahead of Texas Tech game on Nov. 28

The T. Boone Pickens legacy will be immortalized with a nine-foot-tall statue that will be located west of Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State announced Thursday that the statue sculpted out of bronze by Enid-based artist Harold Holden will be unveiled before OSU’s home game against Texas Tech on Nov. 28.

“We could never thank him enough for all that he did for our university,” athletic director Mike Holder said in a statement. “He gave us everything he had and all that he asked in return was that we play by the rules and dream big.”

Pickens, who donated a total of about $600 million to Oklahoma State athletics and academics, will become the third person with a statue on the OSU campus. Former president Henry Bennett and OSU’s first African-American student, Nancy Randolph Davis are the other two statues.

The $165 million gift to OSU in 2005 was the single largest gift to an athletics program in NCAA history. His $7 million donation to the American Red Cross in that same year was the largest individual contribution ever to the American Red Cross.