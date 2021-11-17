Bonded OSU offensive line showcased depth, didn't skip a beat with new faces in Week 11

“Those guys played good,” Gundy said on Monday. “They were physical. They made mistakes; I mentioned that after the game. Tyrese threw a couple of ‘no-hitters’. But there’s other guys that do that.”

The injuries to Sills and Godlevske formed a disruption to an offensive line that has taken firm shape since the early weeks of the season.

When Woodard came back from injury in Week 3 at Boise State, his return delivered solidity up front for OSU. Since then, the collective of Jake Springfield, Woodard, Godlevske, Sills and Cole Birmingham from right to left remained largely unchanged until the TCU game.

That offensive line, with help from Williams and Michalski this past weekend, has given up more than one in sack only once in its past seven games, and it's providing the blocking for the Big 12’s third-best rushing offense.

Last week, Godlevske spoke about the bond that’s developed amongst the linemen.