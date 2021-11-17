Bonded OSU offensive line showcased depth, didn't skip a beat with new faces in Week 11

STILLWATER — The most difficult aspect of integrating a pair of new linemen into a well-jelled offensive line, as Oklahoma State had to do with Tyrese Williams and Joe Michalski against TCU?
"I think the biggest thing is just controlling their nerves, keeping their heads down,” right guard Hunter Woodard said this week. “They miss a play here and there, whatever. It's not a big deal. You got to talk to them on the sideline. They can't start to freak out.”
Williams and Michalski held their nerves and held their own in the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ 63-17 win over the Horned Frogs in Week 11. On the night OSU honored Barry Sanders, Williams — a redshirt junior — made the first start of his career in place of left guard Josh Sills. And after center Danny Godlevske limped off before halftime, Michalski stepped in for the most significant action of his three years in Stillwater.
Playing next to each other Saturday, the pair of newcomers helped pave the way for OSU’s 447-yard, eight-touchdown rushing performance.
Coach Mike Gundy said he expected Sills back in practice this week and had no update on Godlevske on Saturday. On Monday, he said the status of either linemen for this weekend’s visit to Texas Tech wouldn’t become clear until later in the week, meaning more opportunities could be in store for Williams or Michalski in Lubbock.
“Those guys played good,” Gundy said on Monday. “They were physical. They made mistakes; I mentioned that after the game. Tyrese threw a couple of ‘no-hitters’. But there’s other guys that do that.”
The injuries to Sills and Godlevske formed a disruption to an offensive line that has taken firm shape since the early weeks of the season.
When Woodard came back from injury in Week 3 at Boise State, his return delivered solidity up front for OSU. Since then, the collective of Jake Springfield, Woodard, Godlevske, Sills and Cole Birmingham from right to left remained largely unchanged until the TCU game.
That offensive line, with help from Williams and Michalski this past weekend, has given up more than one in sack only once in its past seven games, and it's providing the blocking for the Big 12’s third-best rushing offense.
Last week, Godlevske spoke about the bond that’s developed amongst the linemen.
"We hang out a lot,” the transfer center from Miami (Ohio) said. “The leadership we have on the O-line, we all kind of bring each other together all the time. Whether it's extra drills or extra workouts after practice or just going to get dinner. Just talking to the younger guys. We're all about bringing each other together to complete our one goal, which is the Big 12 championship.”
That mentality has elevated a position group that was mired in question marks during non-conference play, and Woodard says it’s also one of the reasons Williams and Michalski filled in so seamlessly.
"We watch the (second-string) film just like we watch the one’s,” Woodard said. “I knew that Joe and Tyrese both could step up and nothing's going to change. Even if more guys had to step up from that two- or three-deep, we're still going to get it done."
When Williams and Michalski were called upon Saturday against TCU, Woodard thought back to his first career start last fall, when his heart raced and the first few drives were a blur.
“I was freaking out,” Woodard recalled Tuesday.
His nerves eventually settled with help from a sideline pep talk from upperclassmen Teven Jenkins and Ry Schneider. On Saturday, Woodward — who now has 18 starts under his belt — took on that veteran role, helping guide Williams and Michalski, a pair of players he’s confident in if the Cowboys need them again at Texas Tech.
"I think they're doing great,” Woodard said. “They practiced great today. They played great on Saturday. I don't have any concern with them at all."