Bob Fenimore to be added to OSU's Ring of Honor on Oct. 8

Bob Fenimore will be the next name added to the Ring of Honor at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The greatest player in the early years of Oklahoma State football and the leader of perhaps the best team in program history, Fenimore will be honored Oct. 8 when the Cowboys host Texas Tech.

“It was obviously a different era of the game than what we see today, but the way he dominated in every facet was unbelievable,” coach Mike Gundy said. “His place in the Ring of Honor is as well-deserved as any player in the history of the school.”

Nicknamed the Blond Bomber, Fenimore excelled in all three phases and was the No. 1 pick of the 1947. He finished third in Heisman voting in 1945 and was the first OSU player awarded All-America honors.

“Bob Fenimore led a team that should be credited with proving early in our history that Oklahoma State can win at the highest levels of college football,” athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “His senior year included an undefeated season, the Sugar Bowl victory and winning the national championship.

“He started a long tradition of legendary running backs at OSU. For those reasons and more, we look forward to adding Bob Fenimore to the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.”

Fenimore, who died in Stillwater in 2010 at age 84, has been inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame, the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. His No. 55 jersey is one of four no longer in use at OSU.

The leader of teams that went 8-1 with a Cotton Bowl victory in 1944 and a perfect 9-0 with a Sugar Bowl win in 1945 and a No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press poll, Fenimore become a Cowboy legend.

At halfback, he established himself as one of the nation’s top players. In 1944, he led the nation in total offense (1,758 yards), was third in rushing (899), eighth in passing (997), ninth in scoring (77), and 13th in punting (37.3).

In OSU’s undefeated 1945 season, he was the national leader in total offense (1,641) and rushing (1,119) while ranking seventh in punting (39.0), and 13th in scoring (72). His 18 interceptions during his career remain a school record, and his 4,627 career yards of total offense were not eclipsed until Gundy came along more than 40 years later.

The other Ring of Honor names are Thurman Thomas, added in 2020, and Barry Sanders, added in 2021.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.