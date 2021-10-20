Bob Bowlsby on his relationship with OU's Joe Castiglione, future of Big 12 and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby met with the Tulsa World for a brief question-and-answer session during the conference’s basketball media days at T-Mobile Center.
Bowlsby was asked on Wednesday about a few different topics surrounding the Bedlam schools with Oklahoma’s future transition to the Southeastern Conference.
The commissioner didn’t shield his continued disappointment about OU’s process of departing the Big 12.
How much will Oklahoma State, a charter member of the Big 12, benefit from the new-look league that will now include four new schools?
“Well I think that you know, not surprisingly, every institution considered all of its options and they should have done that. That's their responsibility. And I think, in the end, our eight continuing members felt like the best opportunity they had was to hang together and bring in new members and move ahead that way. So I feel good about the commitments of our continuing eight. I feel great about the new members coming in. And I think we ended up bringing in the best four institutions that were available.”
From your perspective, what was it like going through this transition when Oklahoma State was going through its own transition with a new president and athletic director?
“I think they had an unusually difficult time of it, because President (Kayse) Shrum was brand new and although Chad (Weiberg) had been there, he knew the issues, but he wasn't sitting in the chair that had the wires hooked to it. And so, you know, I’m sure it's been very challenging for them.”
It’s been a heavy conversation in our state about the future of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State continuing to play each other in sports. Would you like to see them continue their football series like they’ve done in the past?
“Well that's going to be up to them, because it's going to be a nonconference scheduled game. And they'll have to figure it out for themselves.”
What is your relationship like with Oklahoma and Joe Castiglione moving forward? There’s a lame-duck period. Is about just staying professional with everything?
“Our first priority is to make sure that the coaches and the student athletes have the fairest and best experience they can have going forward. And that's just our professional responsibility to do that. Having said that, you know, Joe has been a longtime colleague and friend, and you know, we will work together because we have to. But friendships are based on trust. And I would say trust is at an all-time low.”
What are your thoughts on the state of Big 12 football entering November? In recent years, this has been an important month for the conference.
“I think we have great competition top to bottom. And so that makes for a lot of good games and it makes for tense officiating situations and all of those kinds of things. So that all kind of culminates in November and it looks like it will again this year.”