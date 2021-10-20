Bob Bowlsby on his relationship with OU's Joe Castiglione, future of Big 12 and more

“I think they had an unusually difficult time of it, because President (Kayse) Shrum was brand new and although Chad (Weiberg) had been there, he knew the issues, but he wasn't sitting in the chair that had the wires hooked to it. And so, you know, I’m sure it's been very challenging for them.”

It’s been a heavy conversation in our state about the future of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State continuing to play each other in sports. Would you like to see them continue their football series like they’ve done in the past?

“Well that's going to be up to them, because it's going to be a nonconference scheduled game. And they'll have to figure it out for themselves.”

What is your relationship like with Oklahoma and Joe Castiglione moving forward? There’s a lame-duck period. Is about just staying professional with everything?

“Our first priority is to make sure that the coaches and the student athletes have the fairest and best experience they can have going forward. And that's just our professional responsibility to do that. Having said that, you know, Joe has been a longtime colleague and friend, and you know, we will work together because we have to. But friendships are based on trust. And I would say trust is at an all-time low.”