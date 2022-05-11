Bixby guard Parker Friedrichsen decommits from OSU

Bixby sharpshooter Parker Friedrichsen announced Wednesday he is no longer committed to Oklahoma State.

"I want to thank OSU for the opportunity to continue playing basketball at the next level," Friedrichsen posted on Twitter. "After many conversations with my family, I have decided that it is best to decommit. I will be reopening my recruitment."

Friedrichsen, who committed to the Cowboys two months ago, is a 6-foot-3 guard coming off a junior season in which he averaged 27.8 points along with 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals. He twice scored 40 points in a game.

A four-star recruit, Friedrichsen has a long list of Division I offers. He visited Purdue, Iowa, Nebraska and Creighton last year.

Friedrichsen was OSU's only commitment for the Class of 2023. The Cowboys received pledges this week from Louisiana-Monroe forward Russell Harrison and Texas State guard Caleb Asberry.

