Bill Haisten: Within a flurry of movement, a raise for Mike Boynton and, soon, for Paul Mills

On Friday, 15 days after the end of a terribly disappointing season, TU announced a contract adjustment for Haith. The 2021-22 season will be his eighth with the Golden Hurricane.

TU still hasn’t recorded an NCAA Tournament victory since 2003, and now crosstown rival ORU has the momentum of having been an Ohio State- and Florida-conquering 15 seed that came up one bucket shy of eliminating Arkansas in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Haith extension was announced at a weird news-dump sort of time: 6:06 p.m. on Friday, or slightly more than 24 hours before the ORU-Arkansas game.

Details provided by TU: none.

The length of the extension -- whether it was for one year or two or even three -- is not yet known, and neither is Haith’s salary. The press-release quote from TU athletic director Rick Dickson: “We believe coach Haith can lead our program back to competing for a conference championship and postseason competition.”

If TU is proud of the extension and really believes that Haith is the best person for a program that currently lacks energy, then the university should stop hiding behind its private-school wall and be transparent with a basic detail like the length of the contract.