Bill Haisten: With regard to anything being ‘long overdue,’ a Barry Sanders statue might be the epitome

This was the penultimate paragraph in a column I wrote in February: (Barry Sanders) was voted the best college player ever and selected as one of the NFL’s 100 best of all time, and yet there is nothing on or near the exterior of Boone Pickens Stadium that says “this is where Barry Sanders played college football.”

A few weeks ago, as I walked toward the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium, I noticed that a fresh concrete slab had been positioned near the entrance to the Oklahoma State football offices.

The plan was obvious – that the slab it would serve as the base for a statue (the first such monument on the stadium property).

On Thursday, Oklahoma State announced that, in fact, there will be a statue at that spot – a T. Boone Pickens statue, unveiled before the Cowboys’ Nov. 28 game against Texas Tech.

Sculpted by Harold Holden, a gifted artist from Enid, the Pickens statue is a 9-foot-tall recognition of the most generous of all Oklahoma State University graduates.

Pickens’ lifetime giving to OSU amounted to nearly $600 million. His signature donation was the $165 million that elevated the stadium renovation to a significantly higher level. OSU athletic director Mike Holder considers Pickens to have been his best friend.