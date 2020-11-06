Bill Haisten: With regard to anything being ‘long overdue,’ a Barry Sanders statue might be the epitome

This was the penultimate paragraph in a column I wrote in February: (Barry Sanders) was voted the best college player ever and selected as one of the NFL’s 100 best of all time, and yet there is nothing on or near the exterior of Boone Pickens Stadium that says “this is where Barry Sanders played college football.”
A few weeks ago, as I walked toward the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium, I noticed that a fresh concrete slab had been positioned near the entrance to the Oklahoma State football offices.
The plan was obvious – that the slab it would serve as the base for a statue (the first such monument on the stadium property).
On Thursday, Oklahoma State announced that, in fact, there will be a statue at that spot – a T. Boone Pickens statue, unveiled before the Cowboys’ Nov. 28 game against Texas Tech.
Sculpted by Harold Holden, a gifted artist from Enid, the Pickens statue is a 9-foot-tall recognition of the most generous of all Oklahoma State University graduates.
Pickens’ lifetime giving to OSU amounted to nearly $600 million. His signature donation was the $165 million that elevated the stadium renovation to a significantly higher level. OSU athletic director Mike Holder considers Pickens to have been his best friend.
As I read Oklahoma State’s press release on Thursday, this was my first thought: “Pat Jones isn’t going to like this.”
Jones was OSU’s head football coach in 1988, when Sanders won the Heisman Trophy after having shattered the national rushing record with a 12-game total of 2,850 yards. Sanders broke the previous major-college, single-season record – set in 1981 by Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen – by more than 400 yards.
“I was at Oklahoma State for 16 seasons (1979-83 as an assistant and 1984-94 as the head coach),” Jones said. “I never met Pickens.”
Of the university decision to display a Pickens statue before a Sanders statue, Jones said, “I think it’s a disservice to all Oklahoma State football people – to everyone who has played or coached over there. I think it’s an insult.”
OU has statues that honor Heisman recipients Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford, and soon there will be statues of Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray (along with, reportedly, a statue of the Selmon brothers). There are statues also of Sooner coaches Bennie Owen, Bud Wilkinson, Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops.
At college football venues from coast to coast, there are statues of the more accomplished figures in the sport’s history.
At OSU, there is a Pistol Pete statue, but not yet a monument of Sanders.
Last year, coinciding with college football’s 150th season, a USA Today reader survey had Sanders at the top of a bracket populated by the best players ever.
Sanders never got fewer than 72% of the votes when matched with Baylor linebacker Mike Singletary, Nebraska center Dave Rimington, Oklahoma tight end Keith Jackson, Auburn running back Bo Jackson and Georgia running back Herschel Walker.
At the championship level of the USA Today voting, Sanders faced Pittsburgh running back Tony Dorsett. Sanders got 85% of those votes and the “greatest player of all time” distinction.
In my February column, I shared some informed speculation: At some point before the end of 2021, is it expected that Oklahoma State finally will commemorate the brilliance of Barry Sanders and the generosity of T. Boone Pickens with statues on the Boone Pickens Stadium property.
In September, Sanders’ former Cowboy backfield mate – Thurman Thomas – became the first OSU football athlete to be recognized on the new stadium Ring of Honor. Presumably, in 2021, Sanders finally gets a statue and joins Thomas on the Ring of Honor.
With regard to anything being described as “long overdue,” a Sanders statue might be the epitome.
In 2021, 33 years will have passed since he won the Heisman and 22 years will have passed since he retired from a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Lions.
