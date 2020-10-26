Bill Haisten: With pressure equal for unranked Texas and No. 6 OSU, Mike Yurcich returns to Stillwater

In 2013, Gundy changed Yurcich’s career and life. Gundy says he found Yurcich, then the coordinator at Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, while conducting an internet search of dynamic coaches at small-college levels.

In 2017, as Mason Rudolph, Justice Hill and James Washington drove OSU to averages of 577 yards per game, 8.3 yards per play and 45 points per game, Gundy had big praise for his coordinator: “I brought (Yurcich) here to hide him for a few years. It ended up being a good decision. I don’t know that I’ll be able to hide him much longer. He’s pretty dang good at what he does.”

While the Texas people view OU as their No. 1 Big 12 rival, how exactly is the Oklahoma State series regarded in Austin?

As a recurring nightmare?

A win this week would be OSU’s eighth over Texas since 2010. While an 8-3 record against the Longhorns would speak to the consistency of Gundy’s program, it also would underscore the underachieving nature of the Texas program. In 24 previous seasons of Big 12 existence, Texas has only three conference titles.