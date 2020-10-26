Bill Haisten: With pressure equal for unranked Texas and No. 6 OSU, Mike Yurcich returns to Stillwater

On several occasions, Mike Gundy has competed against former Oklahoma State assistant coaches like Dana Holgorsen, Curtis Luper, Joe DeForest, Doug Meacham, Bill Young and Joe Wickline.
Gundy-coached Cowboy teams have prevailed in the great majority of those reunion games, and on Saturday there is an exceptionally compelling contest in Stillwater.
OSU vs. Texas.
Mike Gundy vs. Mike Yurcich.
In 2013-18, Yurcich was the OSU offensive coordinator. His 2017 Cowboy offense ranks among the more dynamic and productive in program history.
In 2019, Yurcich was on the Ohio State staff. This season, he is Tom Herman’s new coordinator at Texas.
To be selected as one of four College Playoff Participants, Oklahoma State probably has to win every game (including the Big 12 Championship game in December). The sixth-ranked, unbeaten Cowboys are four-point favorites over the unranked, two-loss Longhorns.
That alone defines Saturday’s game as a must-win exercise for the Cowboys. It’s at a comparable level of significance for Tom Herman.
Through his 3½ seasons as the Texas head man, results haven’t been on the same line as expectations. He brings to Stillwater records of 28-17 overall and 19-12 in the Big 12. Since Texas’ back-to-back losses to TCU and OU, his employment status has been an everyday conversation topic.
There’s no less pressure on Herman’s 3-2 Longhorns than on Gundy’s 4-0 Cowboys. The pressure on Texas doubles the pressure on the 44-year-old Yurcich to have a successful afternoon against Oklahoma State, which appears to have the Big 12’s most complete defense.
“I’m excited for Mike’s career,” Gundy said. “Mike has earned everything he’s gotten to this point. Smart football coach. He was extremely loyal during the time that he was here. I’m not looking forward to facing him. I know what kind of offensive coach he is.”
On three occasions during his Zoom talk with reporters on Monday, Gundy mentioned Yurcich’s loyalty. During Yurcich’s time in Stillwater, he rarely publicly referred to Gundy as “Mike.” Typically, the reference was “coach Gundy.” Always from Yurcich, there were expressions of respect for his OSU boss.
While the Oklahoma State fan base targeted Yurcich for social-media criticism, Gundy hailed Yurcich’s play-calling acumen and his coaching of quarterbacks.
It feels like Gundy really likes Yurcich, but Gundy says there is no special significance in having his former assistant on the Texas side of Saturday’s 3 p.m. showdown at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“I don’t even know who’s on the (opposing team’s) sideline,” Gundy said. “When we play OU, I forget Cale (Gundy) is over there. I’m involved in the game. I forgot Les (Miles) is coaching at Kansas.”
In 2013, Gundy changed Yurcich’s career and life. Gundy says he found Yurcich, then the coordinator at Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania, while conducting an internet search of dynamic coaches at small-college levels.
In 2017, as Mason Rudolph, Justice Hill and James Washington drove OSU to averages of 577 yards per game, 8.3 yards per play and 45 points per game, Gundy had big praise for his coordinator: “I brought (Yurcich) here to hide him for a few years. It ended up being a good decision. I don’t know that I’ll be able to hide him much longer. He’s pretty dang good at what he does.”
While the Texas people view OU as their No. 1 Big 12 rival, how exactly is the Oklahoma State series regarded in Austin?
As a recurring nightmare?
A win this week would be OSU’s eighth over Texas since 2010. While an 8-3 record against the Longhorns would speak to the consistency of Gundy’s program, it also would underscore the underachieving nature of the Texas program. In 24 previous seasons of Big 12 existence, Texas has only three conference titles.
Any time Texas is described as “unranked Texas,” it’s a reminder that Texas has perhaps the most underachieving of all big-school football programs. Sam Ehlinger is an Austin native, a four-year quarterback starter and a Longhorn hero, but if his squad stumbles in Stillwater, his record against the Cowboys and Sooners will have sagged to 2-7.
In OSU victories over Texas, Brandon Weeden, Clint Chelf and Rudolph outplayed their Texas quarterback counterparts. In 2018, Taylor Cornelius’ stat line was better than Ehlinger’s.
Texas always is much higher than OSU in recruiting rankings, and yet the Cowboys recorded five consecutive wins in Austin.
“We have 85 guys on scholarship,” Gundy said. “I could be wrong, but I don’t think we have anybody on our team who had a Texas offer. We usually get two or three guys committed a year, and Texas will come in and take them in December. Guys will flip and sign with Texas. But I don’t know that we’ve had (any Gundy-era players who chose OSU over Texas).”
A consistent, annual perception, Gundy continued, is that “Texas is going to be the most talented team in this league.”
That status hasn’t meant much in recent chapters of the OSU-Texas series.
From an entertainment and implications standpoint, this is the best-case scenario – a football game that is as important for the visiting team as for the home team.
The Yurcich return is interesting, but the appeal of this Texas-OSU game extends far beyond the involvement of one of Gundy’s favorite former staff members.
