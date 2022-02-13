Bill Haisten: With love, from Pistol Pete – the centerpiece figure of the OSU culture

STILLWATER — While talking with an Oklahoma State University person during the early stages of work on this project, I made reference to Pistol Pete as being the OSU mascot.
The response: “Actually, we consider Pete to be an ambassador of the university.”
Now, I understand that Pistol Pete really is more than just a cartoon character with a 35-pound, carbon-fiber head. He’s not just a cheerleader who fires blanks from his prop-gun sidearm during football games, while always clad in a long-sleeved white shirt, orange bandana, orange vest, jeans, the official PISTOL PETE belt buckle, orange chaps and boots.
Pistol Pete is the definitive symbol of the Oklahoma State universe, and a great many of the OSU people desire that symbolism.
During the early 2000s — combining Cowboy and Cowgirl sporting events, wedding receptions, memorial services, corporate events, alumni functions and private parties — Pete would make 400 appearances a year.
In 2022, Pistol Pete is expected to make about 750 such appearances. By a wide margin, wedding receptions are the most common booking.
Each year, two OSU students represent the university as Pistol Pete. The current Petes are Sapulpa native and Metro Christian graduate Parker Wilson (Pistol Pete No. 91 on the all-time Pete roster) and Stillwater native Michael Albright (Pistol Pete No. 92).
Wilson’s father is Rick Wilson, who was Pistol Pete No. 39. There still has never been a female Pistol Pete.
On Oct. 16, Albright played the Pistol Pete role in Austin, watching from field level as OSU rallied for a 32-24 football victory over Texas. From behind the steering wheel of his Dodge Ram 1500, Parker Wilson also had an eventful Oct. 16: “I drove to eastern Oklahoma, then back to western Oklahoma, then back to Tulsa and back to Stillwater. About 600 miles.
“There was a stockyard show and a birthday party, and then a wedding in Tulsa and a wedding in Stillwater that night. It was unbelievable.”
The business of being Pete
For a 30-minute appearance, Pistol Pete gets $100. If the event wants bonus Pete, then Pete gets bonus money. For any out-of-town drive, Pete collects 47 cents per mile. For a trip to Houston, for example, the event organizer is required to pay for Pete’s air travel and lodging.
If Pete is booked for a night booking more than 100 miles from Stillwater, the event organizer is required to provide hotel accommodations (unless Pete prefers to make the drive back to the OSU campus).
“I don’t want Pete on the road for a long, late-night drive,” Beki Jackson said. “These are college students.”
Also a Sapulpa native, Jackson has been OSU’s spirit squad coordinator since 2013. Pistol Pete appearance request forms can be accessed at okstate.com, and it is Jackson who oversees Pete scheduling.
“Working with Pete has been an honor and really opened my eyes to the importance of Pete to the university,” said Jackson, who in 2005-07 was a member of the OSU pom squad. “It’s important to me that we remain authentic to who Frank Eaton was.”
The Pistol Pete character is a tribute to Eaton, who a hundred years ago was a renowned lawman and marksman. After he visited Stillwater to be celebrated during a parade, OSU created a mascot character in his honor.
“When you say that being Pistol Pete is like a full-time job, it’s an understatement,” Jackson stated. “If you want to be Pistol Pete, you really have to want to be Pete. You want to be everywhere he’s wanted.
“I just don’t think most people understand what Pistol Pete actually means for the university. It’s so much more than just being a mascot.”
It’s common for the two Petes to have as many as eight bookings during a single weekend, and for a Saturday to start with an 8 a.m. event and end with a 9 p.m. event.
At a wedding reception, Pete usually gets entrance music like the OSU fight song or a Garth Brooks tune.
“Basically, it’s show business,” Albright said. “Oftentimes, having Pistol Pete there is a surprise for one or both of the people getting married. Everybody cheers. Everybody wants a picture. We dance around. We might playfully steal someone’s cake. We just have a good time.”
Wilson was selected to be a Pistol Pete after his fourth tryout attempt. Albright became a Pete after his second try. Never before has an OSU student gotten more than a two-year run as Pistol Pete. When there are Pete auditions, the selection committee includes Jackson and five former Petes.
“About three years ago, we decided that Pete no longer could shoot his pistol at an event,” Jackson said. “It’s tagged on our invoice, just to remind people that he’s not able to come in with guns blazing — literally. Most people appreciate that they don’t have to deal with gunfire at their wedding.”
Alcohol flows during most wedding parties, but Pete isn’t allowed to partake.
“I have a strict alcohol policy for all of my kids — cheer, pom and Pete,” Jackson said. “It’s very important for our image that we do the right things.
“When Pete is done being Pistol Pete for the night, and he’s not on the clock anymore, I’m not going to babysit those guys. He also should not be in his garb, doing something I wouldn’t approve of.”
A private jet for Pete
Matthew Wolff, a PGA Tour rising star and former OSU All-American, has an equipment relationship with the TaylorMade Golf Company. In October, for a Pistol Pete appearance in a TaylorMade video, Wilson was invited to Jupiter, Florida.
“I thought it would be a routine photo-shoot type of deal, but as soon as we arrived, we saw (PGA Tour stars) Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff,” Wilson said. “Rickie Fowler (also a former OSU golf star) was there. I was like, ‘What the heck?’
“Matthew Wolff asked how we were getting back to Oklahoma, and we explained that we had a commercial flight the next day. He offered us a ride back on his private jet that night. It was awesome, but we had a very hard time getting the Pistol Pete head to fit in a luggage compartment. We finally got it in by a centimeter. Maybe a half of a centimeter.”
Before that day, Wolff and Wilson had never met. They bonded because of their OSU tie, because Wolff valued Pistol Pete’s presence in a promotional video, and because Wilson is Pistol Pete.
Moving experiences
After graduating from Byng High School, Steven Vekony attended OSU and was Pistol Pete in 2017-19.
“There’s not really a trial period,” he said. “You get selected, and then the next night you’re doing an appearance.”
One of Vekony’s Pistol Pete gigs was in Skiatook, after he learned that the elderly patriarch of an OSU-loyal family was in poor health and about to be admitted to a hospice facility. There was an opening in Vekony’s schedule, so he headed to Skiatook.
“An older gentleman was there with his back to the door,” Vekony recalled. “Some kids ran in from a back room and yelled, ‘Pistol Pete is here!’ The man turned around and his whole expression changed. He seemed to be uplifted and had a huge smile.
“As we did photos with him and his family in the front yard, the man leaned over to me and said, ‘When I watch football games this season, I’ll be doing it from up above.’ It got pretty emotional from that point.”
It is considered taboo for a Pistol Pete to remove the mascot head during an appearance, but this wasn’t an everyday type of appearance. Vekony removed the head and sat with the man and his wife in their garage. For an hour, the couple reminisced about having met at OSU and how some of their fondest memories were of their time together in Stillwater.
The Skiatook gentleman died the following day, Vekony said.
“I’ll never remember the score of a football game that I went to as Pete,” Vekony stated, “but some of the more meaningful appearances are the ones most people never see or know about.”
Albright and Wilson also had moving experiences while on Pistol Pete duty. Recently, a Make-A-Wish child — a little girl — wanted to meet Pete. Wilson got that assignment. The girl savored her time with Pete and was given an honorary degree in veterinary science. She was presented with a white coat symbolic of having graduated with that degree.
“I was wearing the head, so no one could see me, but I was fighting back tears on that one,” Wilson said. “It wasn’t me who fulfilled that girl’s wish. It was Pistol Pete. I left there with a new outlook on life.”
In 2020, in Albright’s unforgettable first assignment, he dressed as Pistol Pete for the memorial service of OSU rodeo athlete Rowdy Lee Swanson, who died during a bull riding competition in Mineral Wells, Texas. The service took place in Swanson’s hometown of Duncan (80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City).
“The place was jam-packed. It was so somber,” Albright remembers. “Nobody knew I was going to be there. Pistol Pete walks in and takes a knee at the casket. It was really impactful for me.”
That appearance “set the tone for the rest of my time as Pistol Pete,” Albright says, and it helps to explain why OSU people treasure Pete as the centerpiece of the Oklahoma State culture.