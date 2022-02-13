Bill Haisten: With love, from Pistol Pete – the centerpiece figure of the OSU culture

“There’s not really a trial period,” he said. “You get selected, and then the next night you’re doing an appearance.”

One of Vekony’s Pistol Pete gigs was in Skiatook, after he learned that the elderly patriarch of an OSU-loyal family was in poor health and about to be admitted to a hospice facility. There was an opening in Vekony’s schedule, so he headed to Skiatook.

“An older gentleman was there with his back to the door,” Vekony recalled. “Some kids ran in from a back room and yelled, ‘Pistol Pete is here!’ The man turned around and his whole expression changed. He seemed to be uplifted and had a huge smile.

“As we did photos with him and his family in the front yard, the man leaned over to me and said, ‘When I watch football games this season, I’ll be doing it from up above.’ It got pretty emotional from that point.”

It is considered taboo for a Pistol Pete to remove the mascot head during an appearance, but this wasn’t an everyday type of appearance. Vekony removed the head and sat with the man and his wife in their garage. For an hour, the couple reminisced about having met at OSU and how some of their fondest memories were of their time together in Stillwater.