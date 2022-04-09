Bill Haisten: Unimaginable a few years ago – OSU getting close to a $100 million budget

Mike Holder in 2014: “Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma — all of those schools (have) $100 million or more in their budget. And we’re sitting back here at $70 million, and we’re trying to compete against Texas at $179 million. There’s a wide gulf there.”

Holder during the same interview: “Football these days has an insatiable appetite for capital.”

Holder in 2015: “It appears to me that a Division I athletic program has an insatiable appetite for capital. There’s never enough money.”

Holder in 2020, about four months before his retirement from Oklahoma State’s athletic director position: “College sports has an insatiable appetite for capital. There’s just never enough.”

Holder’s points were on point: The cost of playing major-college football is an issue.

The cost of playing it well is staggering.

Not so long ago, this progression would have seemed unimaginable.

In 2009-10, the OSU budget amounted to $46.9 million.

In 2021-22, the budget is $86 million.

As Holder retired from OSU’s athletic director position last year, he was succeeded by Chad Weiberg. From Weiberg, there is this somewhat stunning report: For the 2022-23 fiscal year, it is expected that OSU’s athletics budget will be fairly close to $100 million.

The Texas stadium has a seating capacity of 100,119. OU’s capacity is 86,112. Those schools blew beyond a budget total of $100 million long ago, but OSU, with its loyal-and-true but smaller fan base and 55,509-seat Boone Pickens Stadium — I just never could wrap my mind around a $100 million budget in Stillwater.

Now, apparently, OSU is on the brink of joining that club.

As the cost of doing business likely will never become less expensive, administrators at comparably funded schools like OSU, Texas Tech, Iowa State and Kansas State must feel a chill when they look at the future of Big 12 revenue distribution after OU and Texas have departed for the SEC.

I don’t know whether OSU’s 2022-23 budget might be $90 million or $99 million, but, wow, the cost increases of playing big-time ball are alarming. I’m concerned that some families — or maybe many families — soon may be forced to tap out.

Challenged by $3.54-a-gallon fuel and $3.99-a-gallon milk, at the same time that a new-car sticker price is at an incredible national average of $47,000, some families have to decide whether they can afford $525 apiece for OSU football season tickets.

For that $525, you get a pretty good seat. Not a great seat. For a great seat, you’re looking at a range of $825-$1,425. On okstate.com, the least expensive season ticket I see goes for $300.

OSU is about to spend $40 million on Boone Pickens Stadium upgrades and recently announced a whopping pay increase for Mike Gundy.

At a 2022-23 compensation figure of $7.5 million, Gundy is the Big 12’s highest-paid coach and one of only a dozen coaches nationally who are at or beyond $7.5 million.

In 2001, Les Miles made $400,000 as OSU’s first-year coach.

In 2005, Gundy was promoted to the head-coaching position and was paid $700,000.

At $1.1 million for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, new Cowboy defensive coordinator Derek Mason is OSU’s first million-dollar assistant.

In 1988-89, the fiscal year during which Barry Sanders rushed for 2,850 yards, the OSU athletic department’s operations budget was $10 million. Soon, a single person — the head football coach — will command 75% of that figure.

What a tremendous bounce-back from the 54-year-old Gundy. His 2020 involved controversy and a pay cut. His 2021 was defined by a Bedlam victory, a loss-by-six-inches setback against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game, a comeback-for-the-ages Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame and a 12-win finish.

Everyone remembers Gundy’s comment after the Fiesta Bowl: “We’ve got a logo, too.” I’ve seen “WE’VE GOT A LOGO, TOO” hoodies and T-shirts. Did OSU feel compelled to take Gundy to $7.5 million to make a statement about itself and its position in the national picture?

Weiberg: “With the success that the program has had, under his leadership — that’s probably where he should be.”

“We talked about what we need to do for the program in general,” Weiberg continued. “It wasn’t just about salaries. It’s not just about facilities. It’s not just about staff.

“It’s everything. What can we do to best position the program for the future (and) to compete at the level we want to be at?”

More from Weiberg: “You can’t elevate other aspects of the program and leave (the head coach’s compensation) out. Look at what Michigan State did with Mel Tucker (a 10-year, $95 million contract after Tucker had coached the Spartans for only two seasons). It’s an investment in the program, and it wouldn’t be the right thing to do — investing all around the program while (standing pat with the head coach’s pay).”

When I read that Gundy was getting the bump to $7.5 million, I questioned whether Oklahoma State really can afford to pay such a massive salary. My next reaction was to remember that no one has a better feel for OSU’s finances than Weiberg and university President Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Weiberg says he and Shrum were in total agreement that the raise was the right thing to do.

Since 2009-10, OSU’s operations budget essentially has doubled. As the cost of playing ball increases, so does the cost of attending those ballgames. It’s a trend that eventually could have a devastating effect on football attendance all over the country.

For sure, football ticket prices will continue to have an adverse effect on college basketball ticket sales and attendance.

College football is so beautiful and so galvanizing for a fan base like Oklahoma State’s, but with regard to the cost of attending games and doing pregame tailgating while paying for parking and concessions — what are we looking at a few years from now?

Grocery and fuel prices being what they are, I wonder what the breaking point might be for OSU's middle-class patrons.

