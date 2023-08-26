Bill Haisten Tulsa World Sports Columnist & Writer Follow Bill Haisten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On Nov. 4, the OU Sooners and OSU Cowboys clash at Boone Pickens Stadium.

As fans head home to Tulsa County or Oklahoma County, or to Enid or McAlester or Grove or Woodward, they’re going to be punched in the heart by a cold reality: the beautifully entertaining Bedlam football series will have come to an end.

I’m heartbroken by the demise of Bedlam as an annual exercise, and I’m astonished that so many people don’t seem particularly bothered to see it go away.

OU’s switch to the SEC was driven by finances and prestige. When the opportunity was there, the University of Oklahoma had to say yes.

Oklahoma State feels betrayed by a business partner — and that’s exactly what OU and OSU have been for decades: conference rivals whose competitions generate healthy ticket sales and above-average television viewership numbers.

Most American sports fans are aware that the Bedlam brand is synonymous with OU vs. OSU. In other sports, yes, there will be Bedlam, but it feels like it may be a long time before the SEC Sooners and Big 12 Cowboys agree to reunite for a nonconference football game.

On Aug. 14, this was circulated in an Oklahoma State press release: “Cowboy Football season tickets are SOLD OUT! This includes suites, club (level), seating bowl and student tickets.”

For the first time in OSU football history, the university is “SOLD OUT!” on season tickets before the start of a season. There also was a season-ticket sellout in 2013, but some of those tickets were purchased after that season had begun.

As the 2022 Cowboy season ended with five losses in six games and the transfer-portal departure of QB Spencer Sanders and several additional starters, why was there such a resoundingly positive response from OSU fans on 2023 season-ticket sales?

Because OU is on the OSU home schedule.

The big-picture record shows Bedlam as being among the more one-sided of major-college football’s intrastate series. There have been 91 victories for OU and 19 for Oklahoma State, with seven ties.

Before 1995, there were occasional classics like the 1983 and 1988 games in Stillwater.

In 1995-2022, however, Bedlam got better.

On three occasions, Bob Simmons’ Cowboys beat OU teams that weren’t very good. In his final game as the OSU coach — on Nov. 25, 2000 — there was Bedlam in Stillwater. Two weeks after OSU was crushed 58-0 at Texas Tech, there was an unexpected Bedlam thriller. The Cowboys lost only 12-7 to an unbeaten, top-ranked OU team that would go on to capture the national title.

Two of the more important games in OSU history were the Bedlam wins recorded by the Les Miles-coached Cowboys in 2001 (16-13 over the fourth-ranked Sooners) and 2002 (38-28 over the third-ranked Sooners).

Those outcomes were a factor in T. Boone Pickens having become inspired to donate massive amounts of money, and his generosity led to the complete renovation of OSU’s stadium.

Over those 28 seasons in 1995-2022, the Sooners won 20 times and the Cowboys eight times, but in nine OU victories the final margin was no more than 10 points. In six OU victories, the final margin was no more than six points.

While Mike Gundy is 3-15 in Bedlam, his Oklahoma State teams have been a consistent presence in the national polls. In 11 of the 14 Bedlam games played in 2008-21, each squad was ranked in the Top 25.

How does that compare to famous annual rivalries?

In 2008-21, there were eight Iron Bowl games when both Alabama and Auburn were ranked.

In 2008-21, there were six Ohio State-Michigan games when both were ranked.

In 2008-21, there were only two Notre Dame-Southern Cal games when both were in the Top 25.

While every season is rife with variables, the 2023 season feels especially unpredictable.

The University of Tulsa has a new head coach (former OU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson). You never know what to expect from a transition, but TU has an interesting quarterback (Braylon Braxton) and a new slot receiver (Braylin Presley) who as a Bixby superstar was the two-time state Player of the Year.

Oklahoma State has more than 30 new players. Twelve of the new Cowboys had been in the transfer portal. Among them: 23-year-old QB Alan Bowman, the expected opening-night starter who now is at his third school.

At OU, there is the pressure of winning every week while scoring style points – having everything look better than was the case during last year’s seven-loss depression.

When the Sooners make their 2024 move to the Southeastern Conference, they won’t want their baggage to include a second consecutive lousy season.

It’s impossible to overstate the pressure that Brent Venables must feel, and that same level of pressure will be applied to Gundy on Nov. 4.

OU typically plays very well in Bedlam.

OSU will have the support of a red-hot crowd.

Each side will battle like crazy, not wanting to end the every-year Bedlam football rivalry with a loss.

Great football will be played in Norman and Stillwater. As the Longhorns also make the switch to the SEC, there is no disruption in the traditional OU-Texas dance in Dallas. Alabama and Tennessee are on OU’s 2024 SEC home schedule. This is awesome: the Sooners face Michigan in 2025 (at Norman) and 2026 (at Ann Arbor).

Upcoming Oklahoma State nonconference schedules are tremendous. The Cowboys host Arkansas in 2024 and travel to Fayetteville in 2027. The Cowboys have a two-game set with Oregon in 2025 (there) and 2026 (here), and there are OSU-Alabama games in 2028 (here) and 2029 (there).

Each of the Bedlam schools will always play important football, but for a while, there won’t be Bedlam football.

It’s sickening that it has to end.