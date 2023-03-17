For 18 months, in coordination with NCAA personnel, Oklahoma State officials planned every conceivable aspect of the hosting of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship at the BOK Center.

Tulsa police knew to expect weekend sellout crowds of nearly 19,000, along with heavy foot traffic downtown and at the casinos. They knew to expect a busier-than-usual St. Patrick’s Day at the downtown bars.

Security would be required also at the Cox Business Convention Center, the site of an impressive NCAA Fan Experience and OSU Fan Fest.

Both within and outside of the arena, the OSU, NCAA and Tulsa Police Department planners believed they had checked every box and that their level of preparedness was maxed at 100%.

There was, however, a curveball — a variable no one thought to consider.

Trump.

It became known late Thursday that polarizing former President Donald Trump will be at the BOK Center as a Saturday guest of Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, a former small-college wrestler who is said to have a BOK Center suite for the NCAA Wrestling Championship.

A Mullin news conference is scheduled to occur outside of the arena at 4:45 p.m. It is expected that Trump will arrive some time before the 6 p.m. start of the championship session and be escorted to Mullin’s suite.

Trump is not expected to take questions from media members. Nineteen months ahead of the 2024 presidential election, it is not known whether he and Secret Service agents plan to do a lap around the building, interacting with some of the many wrestling fans who traveled here from key states like Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Trump makes his second appearance at the BOK Center. His June 2020 reelection campaign rally occurred at the same time that COVID-19 was problematic. That week, there was the report of nearly 9,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

There were predictions that Trump event might attract a crowd in the neighborhood of 19,000, but actual attendance amounted to about 7,000.

On Saturday, will the NCAA announce over the public-address system that Trump is in the arena? Will he be shown on the video boards that hover above the wrestling mats?

Those were questions that the Tulsa World hoped to present to Anthony Holman, the NCAA’s managing director of championships. Holman declined the interview request.

As for BOK Center security, according to Officer Andy Bean of the Tulsa Police Department’s communications unit, there will be no adjustments for the Saturday night session. For spectators, there won’t be any layers of security checks beyond what is typical.

“We’re not changing anything,” Bean told the Tulsa World. “It’ll be just like a regular concert or activity at the BOK. Business as usual.

“It’s up to Secret Service to put up security for presidents and former presidents. If they ask us for help or assistance, of course, we would help. We’re totally aware that President Trump is coming into town, and that’s about it.”

The 10 a.m. Saturday session is televised live on ESPNU, while the 6 p.m. championship session is presented on ESPN. Each session also is streamed on ESPN+.

ESPN spokesman Bill Hofheimer was asked whether references to Trump will be frequent or minimal, and whether it’s a production priority to share live looks at the former president.

Hofheimer’s reply, in a statement emailed to the Tulsa World: "If Donald Trump is in attendance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, we will reference that he’s there, but the focus of our coverage will be on the athletes and the competition." Hofheimer added there is no plan to interview Trump, and that mentions of him “will be brief.”

If Trump is synonymous with any one sport, it would be golf. It has been reported that he played nearly 150 rounds of golf during his presidency. As a New York kid in middle school and high school, Trump was a member of wrestling, football, soccer and baseball teams.

Trump’s more recent connection was not to amateur wrestling, but to professional wrestling — to Vince McMahon and the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). Trump hosted WrestleMania in 1988 and 1989, and in a 2007 WrestleMania storyline he “punched” McMahon a few times and helped shave the WWE owner’s head.

Moments later, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin nailed Trump with his signature move — the Stone Cold Stunner. In NCAA wrestling competition, Stone Cold Stunners are prohibited.