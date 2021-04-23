Bill Haisten: Transfers Martin, Godlevske and Warren make OSU a more complete team

Before the start of an OSU practice, I was advised by two people to “keep an eye on No. 22.” I had been aware of a Utah State transfer in the backfield, but I didn’t realize that Warren was so universally respected by Cowboy coaches and teammates.

With Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State has three returning running backs who last season had at least one 100-yard rushing performance. Warren is 5-8 and 215 pounds. Physically, he’s somewhat reminiscent of Kendall Hunter, a former Gundy-coached back who had a pair of 1,500-yard seasons.

Warren’s talent results in a surplus of quality pieces in the backfield. A healthy Brown would be the Cowboys’ No. 1 back, but someone will emerge as a clearly defined backup who could get a dozen carries. Warren will make a big push to be that backup.

Gundy needed a center and Godlevske made the move from Oxford, Ohio, to Payne County.

No matter how many playmakers Gundy has, he always wants more. Warren made the move from Logan, Utah, to Payne County. For Utah State last season, he averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Against Fresno State, he scored on an 86-yard play — the Aggies’ longest run from scrimmage in eight years.