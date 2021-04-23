Bill Haisten: Transfers Martin, Godlevske and Warren make OSU a more complete team

Because the Oklahoma State spring football game won’t be live-streamed or televised, you can't get a live look unless you're in Boone Pickens Stadium at noon Saturday.
You’re already familiar with Cowboys like Spencer Sanders (said by Mike Gundy to have had “by far” the best of his three springs in the program), LD Brown, Malcolm Rodriguez, Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling.
To better understand why Gundy has been in such a good mood, point your binoculars at senior transfers like Tay Martin (No. 4 for the Orange squad), Danny Godlevske (No. 51 for the Black) and the extremely intriguing Jaylen Warren (No. 22 for the Black).
A wide receiver who transferred last year from Washington State, Martin during the 2020 season was Tylan Wallace’s backup. During the regular season, Martin totaled nine receptions. During the Cheez-It Bowl, he had six catches for 149 yards.
During a recent practice session, in spite of excellent coverage by a Cowboy defender, Martin was targeted by Sanders and executed an unreal catch on the sideline.
Among spectators that day was former Cowboy quarterback Brandon Weeden. His assessment of the passing game: “We have a quarterback who’s playing with a lot of confidence. I’m watching Spencer Sanders here today, and it’s night and day comparing him to what I saw a year ago or two years ago. He’s decisive and accurate. He’s in control. That’s a good sign.
“There are several guys at the receiver positions, but, man, No. 4 — he’s a dude. He can really go.”
In the recent lineage of truly dynamic Oklahoma State receivers, there was Justin Blackmon, James Washington and Wallace. A Louisiana native, Martin is on the brink of commanding a place on that list.
An educated guess: Brennan Presley, the former Bixby superstar and the three-TD hero of the Cheez-It Bowl, is about to become the most productive of OSU’s slot receivers, while Martin becomes the team’s top weapon on big plays.
At times when OSU really needed an offensive tackle, there were transfers from UAB (Victor Salako in 2015) and Cal (Aaron Cochran in 2017). They were veterans when they arrived, and for OSU they made a combined total of 39 starts.
A year ago, Josh Sills transferred from West Virginia. The impact of his versatility can’t be overstated. During a season when the Cowboy offensive line was rocked by injuries, he made six starts at left guard, four starts at right tackle and one start at left tackle.
The 6-3, 305-pound Godlevske is today what Salako, Cochran and Sills were when they moved in: a veteran newcomer who immediately and capably fills a need.
As Ry Schneider made himself available for the NFL draft, the Cowboys needed a center. Hailing from Indianapolis and having made 37 starts for the Miami (Ohio) program, Godlevske will be OSU’s starting center this season.
Before the start of an OSU practice, I was advised by two people to “keep an eye on No. 22.” I had been aware of a Utah State transfer in the backfield, but I didn’t realize that Warren was so universally respected by Cowboy coaches and teammates.
With Brown, Dezmon Jackson and Dominic Richardson, Oklahoma State has three returning running backs who last season had at least one 100-yard rushing performance. Warren is 5-8 and 215 pounds. Physically, he’s somewhat reminiscent of Kendall Hunter, a former Gundy-coached back who had a pair of 1,500-yard seasons.
Warren’s talent results in a surplus of quality pieces in the backfield. A healthy Brown would be the Cowboys’ No. 1 back, but someone will emerge as a clearly defined backup who could get a dozen carries. Warren will make a big push to be that backup.
No matter how many playmakers Gundy has, he always wants more. Warren made the move from Logan, Utah, to Payne County. For Utah State last season, he averaged 6.5 yards per carry. Against Fresno State, he scored on an 86-yard play — the Aggies’ longest run from scrimmage in eight years.
And as Wallace is off to the NFL, Gundy needed a receiver who could graduate from a modest role to a starring role. Listed as standing 6-foot-3 but appearing to be a little taller, Martin looks to be just such a receiver.
OSU already had a lengthy list of returning, difference-making players, and now the Cowboys are that much better because Martin, Godlevske and Warren have filled gaps as transfers.
Because of their presence, Gundy has a more complete team.