Bill Haisten: They weren’t pregame storyline guys, but OSU’s Boone twins were big in Bedlam II

After 85 minutes of grinding, glorious basketball theater, your final score: Oklahoma State 173, OU 165.
Unique scheduling resulted in two Bedlam games in three days, and each was a memorable clash of evenly matched rivals.
The epic Saturday contest – freshman Cade Cunningham’s 40-point blast and a 94-90 Cowboy overtime victory – was followed by the Monday clash in Stillwater. There was an unexpected star: OSU’s Kalib Boone, whose off-the-charts efficiency was huge as Oklahoma State prevailed 79-75 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Three hours before Mike Boynton did a victory lap with the Bedlam trophy, as his players danced at midcourt with a broom that symbolized their sweep of the Sooners, Bedlam II storylines centered on three players.
Would Cunningham again stagger OU with a best-player-in-the-country type of performance?
Or would OU’s Austin Reaves go off with a big scoring total and carry the Sooners to a revenge win?
Or would OU’s Brady Manek bust free from a slump and be the X-factor for Lon Kruger?
After a couple of days of having been the most talked-about of all basketball athletes, Cunningham had a quiet Bedlam II. By the time he went to the halftime locker room, he didn’t have a field goal and had scored only two points.
Cunningham was a difference-maker late in the game, but his final totals were modest: 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Reaves will be haunted by a costly turnover late in the game, but he played his guts out in spite of a tough shooting night. He finished with 19 points on 5-of-14 attempts from the field.
Manek was immediately good on Monday night. He had averaged only 6.9 points in his previous 10 games, but during Monday’s first half he nailed four 3-pointers and had 16 points.
ESPN shared this nugget during the telecast: During Manek’s four seasons in the program, OU was 30-9 when he scored at least 15 points. For him to have had 16 by halftime – and as his history includes 28- and 30-point performances against OSU – it looked as if Manek might be the man of the moment for the Sooners. He cooled off, though, getting only two buckets during the second half.
Someone who never cooled off: Kalib Boone, the 6-foot-9 Cowboy sophomore who a member of three state championship teams at Tulsa’s Memorial High School.
One month ago, during an OSU loss at TCU, Boone played only 12 minutes while totaling one point and three rebounds. He recovered nicely, shooting 68% while averaging 18.3 points in wins over Texas, Iowa State and Texas Tech.
That stat line led to this one: On the Monday night Bedlam stage, Boone was 8-of-9 shooting for 17 points while also totaling nine rebounds, two steals and one block.
You know who else was impactful on Monday? Kalib’s twin brother Keylan Boone converted on all three of his shots and scored seven points.
Also a Cowboy sophomore, Keylan hadn’t played more than 15 minutes in any game since Jan. 9, but in Bedlam II he was on the floor for 23 minutes.
Kalib Boone’s one block was timely and tremendous. With 1:19 left to play and the Cowboys up by two points, OU’s Elijah Harkless maneuvered into position for a seemingly easy shot in the paint. As the trailing defender, Boone flew into the situation and got the block.
It was executed perfectly – like a Bill Russell block of 60 years ago. It wasn’t a volleyball spiking of the ball out of bounds. That kind of emphatic block might make for a cool highlight, but the opponent sustains possession of the basketball. What Boone did to the Harkless shot was a fairly gentle rejection that redirected the ball into the hands of a teammate.
Boone had four fouls, avoiding physical contact while using his length to execute a clean and critically important block at crunch time. ESPN’s Player of the Game distinction wasn’t given to Cunningham or Reaves or Manek, but to Kalib Boone.
When a guy adds layers to his game, you know he’s making the most of his time in the practice gym. Boone obviously is committed to improvement. His ability to score with his off hand – his left hand – is far beyond what it was at Memorial or during his freshman season at Oklahoma State.
Without Cunningham, who at worst will be a top-five pick in the next NBA draft, Oklahoma State might not be destined for the NCAA Tournament.
Without Kalib’s all-around excellence and Keylan’s scoring off the bench, however, the Cowboys might not have celebrated their Bedlam sweep and a fifth consecutive victory.
The Boones are invested for three or four seasons of Cowboy basketball, so it has to be gratifying to play well in a victory.
When they play well in a Bedlam victory at Gallagher-Iba, the value is doubled.