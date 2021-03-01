Bill Haisten: They weren’t pregame storyline guys, but OSU’s Boone twins were big in Bedlam II

You know who else was impactful on Monday? Kalib’s twin brother Keylan Boone converted on all three of his shots and scored seven points.

Also a Cowboy sophomore, Keylan hadn’t played more than 15 minutes in any game since Jan. 9, but in Bedlam II he was on the floor for 23 minutes.

Kalib Boone’s one block was timely and tremendous. With 1:19 left to play and the Cowboys up by two points, OU’s Elijah Harkless maneuvered into position for a seemingly easy shot in the paint. As the trailing defender, Boone flew into the situation and got the block.

It was executed perfectly – like a Bill Russell block of 60 years ago. It wasn’t a volleyball spiking of the ball out of bounds. That kind of emphatic block might make for a cool highlight, but the opponent sustains possession of the basketball. What Boone did to the Harkless shot was a fairly gentle rejection that redirected the ball into the hands of a teammate.

Boone had four fouls, avoiding physical contact while using his length to execute a clean and critically important block at crunch time. ESPN’s Player of the Game distinction wasn’t given to Cunningham or Reaves or Manek, but to Kalib Boone.