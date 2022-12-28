Bill Haisten: There was drama at the end, but the lack of a run game dooms OSU

When time expired on the Oklahoma State-Wisconsin first half, there was the thought that it had been the worst half of Cowboy bowl-game offense in 13 years.

Not until the fourth period did Garret Rangel and the OSU offense become productive. The Cowboys actually had a chance to drive for what would have been a tying touchdown — or a go-ahead TD, if there had been a successful two-point try — but they were cursed by a late turnover.

On a third-and-2 Wisconsin snap, OSU’s Lyrik Rawls batted down a Chase Wolf pass. The OSU offense didn’t have much of a pulse for three periods, but with a seven-point deficit and 3:33 left, the Cowboys regained possession at their own 15-yard line.

Suddenly, there was hope and an opportunity to drive 85 yards. With 2:51 remaining, however, Rangel was intercepted by Cedrick Dort Jr. on a deep throw intended for John Paul Richardson.

The Badgers flipped the field on Skyler Bell’s 44-yard run play and milked the clock to cap a 24-17 victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

In Luke Fickell’s first game as the Badgers’ head coach, Wisconsin held on to finish a 7-6 season.

At midseason, Mike Gundy’s Cowboys were 6-1 after having beaten Texas. OSU was ranked ninth in the country and seemed positioned for a run at another Big 12 Championship game appearance.

Having been beaten in five of their final six games, however, the Cowboys also close with a 7-6 mark. Last season, with one of the better defenses in program history and with Spencer Sanders at quarterback, there were 12 wins.

A Sanders shoulder injury doomed Oklahoma State to a terrible second half of the 2022 season. When Sanders entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and as redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy is inactive because of an elbow injury, OSU’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl option at quarterback was Rangel — a first-year freshman from Frisco, Texas.

With very little support from the Cowboy run game, Rangel had three rough quarters. In a football game played in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ baseball stadium, several of his pass attempts were foul balls.

Rangel’s final passing numbers: 14-of-31 for 229 yards. There were two highlight connections for the Cowboy passing game, however, and each resulted in a touchdown.

Stephon Johnson Jr. collected a short Rangel pass, broke a tackle, weaved through the Badger secondary and scored on a lightning bolt of a play — an 84-yard beauty that qualified as OSU’s longest pass play ever in a bowl game. The previous record was 71 yards, set on a Brandon Weeden-to-Justin Blackmon TD connection in the 2010 Alamo Bowl.

The second TD actually might qualify as having been more miraculous than magical.

After Rangel found Brennan Presley for a gain of 41 yards — and with Wisconsin leading 24-7 — OSU lined up for a fourth-and-goal snap from the Badger 1-yard line. Wrapped up and about to be sacked by Wisconsin’s Jordan Turner, Rangel’s left knee was six inches above the sloppy turf grass when he underhand-scooped a desperation toss to Ollie Gordon for the touchdown.

With 12:57 left to play, OSU trailed 24-14. At the 5:08 mark, a Tanner Brown field goal pulled the Cowboys within 24-17.

If Oklahoma State had any semblance of an effective run game, this trip to Phoenix might have had a happy ending. Instead, OSU’s rushing numbers were 26 attempts for 52 yards.

On the strength of a 258-yard run game, the Badgers ball-controlled the Cowboys to another loss. Because of the 202-yard difference in ground-game success, the time-of-possession difference was staggering: Wisconsin had the football for 37 minutes and 58 seconds. OSU possession time was 22 minutes and two seconds.

Wisconsin had a comparable quarterback situation as Graham Mertz, a veteran of 32 starts for the Badgers, also had gone into the portal and wound up with the Florida Gators.

Before Tuesday, Wolf was a career backup with a grand total of 12 pass attempts. In the starting role against the Cowboys, he was the epitome was a game-manager QB: on 16 completions, he passed for 116 yards and one score.

Before the Cowboys converted on a third-and-short run play with 9:54 left to play, they were 0-of-10 on third-down conversions.

While there were issues against the run, the OSU defense was the reason why the Cowboys had a chance in the fourth quarter. Jason Taylor II typically active with 12 tackles. Safety Trey Rucker intercepted a Wolf pass in the end zone.

OSU’s play of the game occurred on kickoff coverage. Wisconsin’s Chimere Dike found a seam, bolted through the traffic and seemed destined for what would have been a 97-yard TD return. His SportsCenter moment was ruined by OSU’s Ty Williams, a redshirt freshman safety and the pride of Muskogee.

Williams’ tackle looked like a martial-arts chop at the ankle, executed when both he and Dike were on the dead run. The effort was remarkable and the technique was unique. I’ve never before seen another tackle quite like it.

Dike still got 53 yards on the return, but he didn’t get 97. If not for the Rucker takeaway and Williams’ phenomenal special-teams play, Wisconsin might have rolled to a sizable early lead. The Cowboys’ spirits might have been broken. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl could have become a messy mismatch before halftime.

This should be mentioned: The Chase Field turf seemed shaggy and lengthy. It looked more like the first cut of rough at LaFortune Park than a fast football surface. Rangel and some of his teammates struggled with footing all night. Maybe the Cowboys weren’t equipped with the proper cleats, but this playing surface was slop.

Oklahoma State’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl first-half offense was reminiscent of what transpired in the Cotton Bowl Classic played on Jan. 2, 2010. During that 21-7 loss to Ole Miss, the Cowboys had a 14-of-32, four-interception passing game and were 2-of-13 on third down.

During the opening half against Wisconsin, Oklahoma State totaled 11 rushing yards and was 0-of-6 on third-down conversions.

Before Christmas, OSU announced that seven major-college transfers are headed to Stillwater. One of the incoming guys is former University of Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright. The OSU people are going to really like 244-pound Justin Wright.

There was not a quarterback on that list of seven transfers, so Gundy and his staff now resume the process of evaluating available portal QBs.

Rangel played with guts and made plays during the fourth period, so that’s something he can take into the offseason and spring practice.

It’s obvious, though, that Gundy has to find a veteran quarterback in the portal and somehow, some way has to oversee improvement on the Oklahoma State offensive line. The best of Gundy’s offenses began with excellent blocking, and OSU’s blocking hasn’t been consistently excellent for a long time.