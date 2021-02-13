Bill Haisten: There is no paycheck, but Barry Hinson is there every day for OSU

Hinson says he was told by athletic director Mike Holder that his cut might amount to 20% or 25%. Hinson says he countered by offering to take a 40% cut.

“If people can’t recognize what’s going on now, and they can’t sacrifice, it comes down to this question: you’re either a Cowboy or you’re not. It’s pretty simple,” Hinson says. “So, that’s what I told coach Holder: ‘If you need 40%, then take 40%.’ ”

Several weeks later, as the impact of COVID-19 became more clearly defined and sobering, Hinson and his wife Angie were jarred by the outright elimination of Barry’s job.

Hinson remembers his response to Holder: “Coach, if you’ll let me, I just want to come to work every day. I don’t want to go anywhere else.”

The best-known line from OSU’s school song is this: “Ever you’ll find us, loyal and true. To our alma mater, OSU.”

Boynton describes Hinson as “the personification of ‘loyal and true.’”

“For him to stay with us, under the (financial) circumstances that we’re in as a department — I’m not sure that I (know) five people who would do what he’s doing,” Boynton said. “He brings unbelievable energy every day. He’s been a great asset to me.