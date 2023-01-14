Bill Haisten: There are massive question marks at OSU, but Brennan Presley is still a Cowboy

If you’re an Oklahoma State person, remove the October page from a 2022 calendar, circle the 22nd and have it framed.

That was a solid day. The football Cowboys rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and scored a 41-34 homecoming victory over Texas. At that time, it felt like OSU was tracking in the direction of a Bedlam road win and a TCU rematch in the Big 12 Championship game.

At that time, Oklahoma State had prevailed in 26 of its last 32 games. A television audience of 8 million had seen the Fiesta Bowl triumph over Notre Dame. The program seemed healthy.

Since Oct. 22, however, being a Cowboy football fan has been a mostly miserable experience. There were more starting quarterbacks (three) than victories (OSU was 1-5 after the Texas game). There was the 48-0 debacle at K-State, the first-quarter meltdown at OU and a bowl loss to Wisconsin.

With an average of 125.6 yards per game, OSU had its worst run-game performance of the 18-season Mike Gundy era and the program’s worst since 2001 — when Les Miles was the first-year head man. That Cowboy team averaged less than 100 rushing yards per contest and only 2.7 per attempt.

At 125.6, OSU’s 2022 rushing average dropped 60 yards from the per-game average of the 2021 season.

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal period began on Dec. 5, OSU has been gashed by roster setbacks. Before they rushed to the portal, running back Dominic Richardson and QB Spencer Sanders were responsible for 57% of the Cowboys’ rushing yards.

A frustrated OSU fan base can celebrate this, though: Apparently, Brennan Presley is staying in Stillwater. As a junior wide receiver, the former Bixby star totaled 67 catches and by far was the OSU team leader. Among receivers who were on the 2022 roster and are believed to be returning in 2023, Rashod Owens had the next-highest total on receptions with 10.

Presley’s younger brother Braylin, after one season at OSU, did the portal process and transferred to the University of Tulsa.

Brennan Presley has a three-year investment in OSU football and is on course to graduate in December. With 117 receptions over the last two seasons, he is defined as the only proven offensive playmaker in the program.

While his abilities are a sure thing, there are three massive question marks as Gundy presides over a critically important offseason.

Who exactly can get the football to Presley at least 67 more times? Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman has moved to OSU after two uneventful seasons at Michigan. OSU’s other quarterbacks are Garret Rangel, Gunnar Gundy and incoming freshman Zane Flores (the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year).

Between now and OSU’s Sept. 2 opener against Central Arkansas, will there be the emergence of new, reliable passing-game targets and new, difference-making running backs?

Seven Mike Gundy-coached backs — Dantrell Savage, Kendall Hunter, Keith Toston, Joseph Randle, Justice Hill, Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren — had single-season performances of at least 1,200 rushing yards.

The third question mark has been a question mark for years: Can the 2023 OSU offensive line be consistently impactful? I’ll have to see it to believe it. With four different position coaches over the nine seasons, results have been uneven and occasionally awful.

Balanced at a brilliant level, the 2008 Cowboys averaged 259.9 rushing yards per game at the same time that Dez Bryant totaled 87 catches for 1,480 yards and 19 TDs. That balance was achieved because Zac Robinson had become a more polished passer, because Bryant overwhelmed most defenders with size and speed, because Hunter was a 1,555-yard dynamo in the run game (and to this day still ranks as the Gundy era’s best running back), and because the Joe Wickline-coached offensive line blocked the heck out of opponents and controlled games.

Can the 2023 offensive line pave the way for Ollie Gordon to become a 1,200-yard back? Can the 2023 offensive line control a game like Wickline’s 2011 Cowboy line controlled OSU’s victory at Texas A&M?

From a 20-3 halftime deficit, and during a hot Saturday in College Station, the 2011 Cowboys prevailed 30-29 over an Aggie squad that was ranked No. 8 nationally. OSU’s linemen were fresh and great during the second half.

On Friday, there was another disappointment as former Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler — after two 1,000-yard seasons for the Broncos — decided to sign with Minnesota. He had been committed to OSU for a month. On Saturday, Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV announced that he’ll play football at OSU.

While OU has the return of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the arrival of five-star Jackson Arnold (the Gatorade National Player of the Year), and while Texas welcomes Arch Manning into its program, Oklahoma State has an intriguing X-factor — the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bowman, a Grapevine, Texas, native who before sustaining two injuries had impressive arm talent at Texas Tech. He’ll be 23 in March.

Chris Level is Texas Tech’s sideline reporter and saw every snap of Bowman’s 16 starts for the Red Raiders. Bowman totaled more than 5,000 passing yards, 33 TD passes and 17 interceptions while at Texas Tech.

Shared by text message, Level provides a breakdown on the new Oklahoma State QB: “Bowman certainly did some good things in Lubbock. If he’s locked in and has matured, he can help Oklahoma State.

“He’s got a good arm and can run a bit, which is needed in this league.”

A bonus nugget from Level: “I always found it interesting too that (Bowman) doesn’t tie his shoes. … He didn’t here.”

The current portal period will end on Thursday. On May 1-15 — after most major-college programs have concluded their spring-practice seasons — there is an additional portal window.

The portal has resulted in chaos throughout college football. Uncertainty is universal, but this is a fact: OSU can’t contend for a Big 12 championship with 125.6 rushing yards per game, average quarterback play and a flawed offensive line.

Who knows? Maybe there are several pleasantly surprising developments during the offseason and spring practice.

Maybe Bowman is fresh and healthy — ready to rock and win.

A series of good things would begin with one good thing, and Brennan Presley is still a Cowboy. For Oklahoma State, that’s a really good thing.