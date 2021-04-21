Bill Haisten: The state’s best player – Bixby’s Braylin Presley – commits to OSU

BIXBY — Oklahoma’s best high school football player has decided on a college destination.
As Bixby athletes and coaches celebrated their 2020 Class 6A-II title with a Wednesday night barbecue, Spartan running back Braylin Presley used the occasion to announce his commitment to Oklahoma State.
Presley will be a senior during the 2021 season. A few weeks ago, he settled on a list of eight college programs: Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
Before Wednesday, there was a list of four: OSU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Vandy.
On Wednesday, there was OSU.
“The pitch from the Oklahoma State coaches – it sold me,” Presley told the Tulsa World. “We talked about my role in the offense. I liked what they had to say and I like that Stillwater is close to home, so I called coach Dunn (OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn) and told him I want to be a Cowboy.”
Just as there was at Bixby in 2019 and 2018, there would be two Presley playmakers on OSU’s 2022 roster. Braylin’s brother is Brennan Presley, who led the Spartans to the 2019 state championship, signed with the Cowboys and closed his 2020 freshman season with a statement performance.
During OSU’s 37-34 Cheez-It Bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes, Brennan totaled six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
At 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Braylin Presley says he expects to be used both as a running back and a slot receiver at OSU.
“A hybrid type of deal,” he explained. “Probably more in the slot, but I would also run plays from the backfield.”
Mike Gundy-coached offenses have a history of involving running backs in the passing game. Joseph Randle totaled 43 catches in 2011 and 37 in 2010. Tyreek Hill had 31 catches in 2014 and Justice Hill had 31 in 2017.
OSU has successfully recruited four of the last five Tulsa World state players of the year.
Jenks’ Dillon Stoner was the 2015 player of the year. After he signed with OSU, so too did Wagoner’s Malcolm Rodriguez (the 2016 player of the year) and Midwest City Carl Albert’s Jason Taylor II (2017).
The 2019 Tulsa World Player of the Year and Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year was Brennan Presley.
As a Bixby junior, the explosive, durable and astoundingly productive Braylin Presley drove the undefeated Spartans to their third consecutive state championship. His 2020 stat line included 1,744 rushing yards (7.9 per attempt). He totaled 57 receptions for 727 yards. With a pair of punt-return touchdowns, he finished 2020 with an 11-game overall total of 37 TDs.
Against Jenks (the eventual 6A-I champion), Presley had 244 total yards.
Against Union, he had 252 total yards.
Against an outstanding Choctaw defense in the 6A-II title game, he rushed for 206 yards. Bixby prevailed 17-14 and extended its streak to 36 consecutive victories.
In July, the Tulsa World announces the 2020 state player of the year. Braylin Presley is a strong candidate for that distinction. If Braylin follows his brother in capturing the Tulsa World’s top individual football award, it would be quite an achievement for the Presley family.
Commitments are not binding. Football recruits may sign a letter of intent in December, at which time Presley will have concluded his senior season at Bixby.
For Brennan Presley, there was not an Oklahoma State offer until a few weeks before the start of his senior season at Bixby. Ultimately, the OSU offer was his only offer from a Power Five program.
Within the Braylin Presley recruiting process, the Cowboy coaching staff got serious at a much earlier point. The OSU offer was extended one week after his phenomenal Nov. 5 performance against Booker T. Washington.
Against the Hornets — in a game televised on ESPN — Braylin had more than 400 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. Before that 70-21 Bixby win, he had offers from only three FBS programs: Kansas, Memphis and New Mexico.
“I think that game was one of God’s blessings in disguises. 2020 wasn’t all bad,” Braylin told the Tulsa World in January. “I guess you could say that the Booker T. game changed my life — to play at a level that the five-star guys are playing at, and to do it on ESPN.
“After that game, I heard from schools that I hadn’t heard from before.”
Before the start of the 2016 season, Brennan Presley was a Booker T. Washington ninth-grader and a member of the Hornet football team. Only a few days after the start of that season, Arthur Presley moved his family to Bixby.
In five seasons since Arthur’s sons Brennan and Braylin transferred to Bixby, the Spartans’ football program is 54-9 with four state titles. Younger brother Braeden Presley currently is a seventh-grader and is said to be on the Brennan-Braylin level of football talent.