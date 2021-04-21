Bill Haisten: The state’s best player – Bixby’s Braylin Presley – commits to OSU

Against Union, he had 252 total yards.

Against an outstanding Choctaw defense in the 6A-II title game, he rushed for 206 yards. Bixby prevailed 17-14 and extended its streak to 36 consecutive victories.

In July, the Tulsa World announces the 2020 state player of the year. Braylin Presley is a strong candidate for that distinction. If Braylin follows his brother in capturing the Tulsa World’s top individual football award, it would be quite an achievement for the Presley family.

Commitments are not binding. Football recruits may sign a letter of intent in December, at which time Presley will have concluded his senior season at Bixby.

For Brennan Presley, there was not an Oklahoma State offer until a few weeks before the start of his senior season at Bixby. Ultimately, the OSU offer was his only offer from a Power Five program.

Within the Braylin Presley recruiting process, the Cowboy coaching staff got serious at a much earlier point. The OSU offer was extended one week after his phenomenal Nov. 5 performance against Booker T. Washington.