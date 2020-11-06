Bill Haisten: The OSU challenge – at K-State, no hangover from the Texas disaster

If the circumstances of this week feel familiar, it’s because they bear a slight resemblance to the Oklahoma State football circumstances of 2010.
Ten years ago last week, OSU coaches and players were attempting to recover from their first loss of the season (a home setback in Nebraska’s final Big 12 game in Stillwater).
An already challenging next assignment – a conference contest at Kansas State – was made a lot more difficult when Cowboy All-American wide receiver Justin Blackmon was suspended.
When Mike Gundy writes his book, the 2010 season should get its own chapter. The Blackmon situation involved a 3:45 a.m. DUI arrest in Carrollton, Texas, after he attended an NFL Monday Night Football game in Arlington, Texas. Blackmon’s misstep occurred two days after the Nebraska game and five days before OSU’s road test at K-State.
Blackmon saw the Dallas Cowboys lose 41-35 to the New York Giants. It would be the only live football he would witness that week.
By that time, Blackmon was established as a Biletnikoff Award frontrunner. His absence in Manhattan was glaring. OSU’s Dana Holgorsen offense got 511 total yards but the Cowboys scored only two touchdowns while losing two fumbles.
Against a K-State team that had enough punch to beat UCLA and Texas, and mostly because of resilience, OSU beat the Wildcats 24-14 and went on to record the program’s first 11-win finish.
The mental toughness of the 2010 Cowboys was tested in Manhattan, just like the mental toughness of the 2020 Cowboys will be on Saturday.
This week, OSU coaches, players and fans reflected on the Texas game, which really shouldn’t be remembered as “the Texas game.” It was last week’s “Texas disaster,” during which Cowboy mistakes were 100% of the reason why the Longhorns escaped Stillwater with a 41-34 overtime victory.
This is how a team generates a 530-287 advantage in total yards and still manages to lose: OSU was minus-4 on turnovers. Texas got points after each turnover. A Cowboy coverage mistake resulted in a 100-yard kickoff-return touchdown for Texas. A Cowboy roughing-the-punter infraction sustained a Longhorn possession that led to a fourth-quarter TD.
If for OSU there was a hangover after such an awful outcome, it better be gone by 3 p.m. Saturday.
Last week, West Virginia defeated this K-State team 37-10. The Wildcats had been No. 16 in the Associated Press poll. Today, after having totaled only 225 total yards and 41 rushing yards against West Virginia, K-State is unranked.
If the Cowboys take care of the football, they’ll school Kansas State. If there are more self-inflicted OSU wounds, K-State could replicate what Texas did at Boone Pickens Stadium: keep the score close and strike at the end.
The tone of OSU-Kansas State, and the direction of the rest of the Cowboy season, hinges on the play of quarterback Spencer Sanders. Against Iowa State and Texas, he committed a total of five turnovers.
Is OSU the more talented and potent team? Absolutely.
Two fumbles and one interception aside, Sanders did throw for 400 yards against Texas.
On Sept. 26, Skylar Thompson quarterbacked four-touchdown underdog K-State to a stunning comeback win at OU. He now is sidelined with an injury. Against TCU and West Virginia, Wildcat freshman Will Howard completed only 48% of his passes with four interceptions. Contending with the OSU defense won’t be any fun.
Have talented OSU teams faltered in Manhattan? Absolutely.
At Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Gundy’s record is 2-4. The most recent of those defeats occurred in 2018, when the Cowboys seemed weirdly uninspired and lost 31-12 to a K-State team that physically punished OSU. The Wildcats rushed for nearly 300 yards and Bill Snyder prevailed in his final meeting with Oklahoma State.
The race for two Big 12 Championship game berths remains wide open. The standings are log-jammed with K-State and Iowa State at 4-1 in the conference, OSU at 3-1, and OU, Texas and West Virginia at 3-2.
Kansas State will have a talent deficiency in several games, but I would never bet against second-year coach Chris Klieman. He is 2-0 against the Sooners. In two years, he’ll have the Wildcats in serious contention for the conference title.
Gundy is about to find out what his OSU team is made of. In four of their five remaining regular-season games, the Cowboys are on the road: after the K-State trip, there is Bedlam in Norman (Nov. 21), a game at TCU (Dec. 5) and a game at Baylor (Dec. 12). Texas Tech (Nov. 28) is the only home opponent left on the Cowboy schedule.
Nov. 21 is huge. As Bedlam happens in Norman, Kansas State-Iowa State happens in Ames.
The Texas disaster ended Oklahoma State’s dream of a perfect season. The challenge now is to eliminate the mistakes – at K-State and beyond – that defined the Texas game as one of the greater disappointments of the 16-season Gundy era.
