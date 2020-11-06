Bill Haisten: The OSU challenge – at K-State, no hangover from the Texas disaster

The tone of OSU-Kansas State, and the direction of the rest of the Cowboy season, hinges on the play of quarterback Spencer Sanders. Against Iowa State and Texas, he committed a total of five turnovers.

Is OSU the more talented and potent team? Absolutely.

Two fumbles and one interception aside, Sanders did throw for 400 yards against Texas.

On Sept. 26, Skylar Thompson quarterbacked four-touchdown underdog K-State to a stunning comeback win at OU. He now is sidelined with an injury. Against TCU and West Virginia, Wildcat freshman Will Howard completed only 48% of his passes with four interceptions. Contending with the OSU defense won’t be any fun.

Have talented OSU teams faltered in Manhattan? Absolutely.

At Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Gundy’s record is 2-4. The most recent of those defeats occurred in 2018, when the Cowboys seemed weirdly uninspired and lost 31-12 to a K-State team that physically punished OSU. The Wildcats rushed for nearly 300 yards and Bill Snyder prevailed in his final meeting with Oklahoma State.

The race for two Big 12 Championship game berths remains wide open. The standings are log-jammed with K-State and Iowa State at 4-1 in the conference, OSU at 3-1, and OU, Texas and West Virginia at 3-2.