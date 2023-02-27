STILLWATER — You might be interested or even shocked to know that for a few more years, Oklahoma State still will be making payments on its $56 million renovation of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Having been doubled in size, retooled Gallagher-Iba opened for business on Dec. 19, 2000. During that first game in the “new” arena, then-OSU big man Jason Keep shattered a backboard on a dunk.

On Dec. 19, 2000, Mike Holder was the Cowboy golf coach. Two weeks earlier, Mike Gundy was hired to coordinate Les Miles’ Cowboy football offense. Most of today’s OSU students hadn’t been born.

Dec. 19, 2000 was a long time ago, and yet OSU still has arena debt because most of the project was funded with borrowed money.

What happened here on Monday was the unveiling of Oklahoma State’s Athletics Vision Plan. It’s an incredibly ambitious, aggressive plan to build new facilities that would include a much-needed new ballpark for Kenny Gajewski’s tremendous Cowgirl softball program and a long-overdue, state-of-the-art building for John Smith’s wrestlers.

This was the introduction of the intent to have a collection of facilities that, OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said, would be “unrivaled in college sports.”

That’s a heck of a punchy quote, but it was followed by this from Weiberg: “This will all be predicated on the gathering of resources.”

“Resources” is a synonym for money, and now the fund-raising heavy lifting begins for Weiberg and his staff. Oklahoma State wants this to happen without having to borrow a dime.

It would be doubly beautiful to have an “unrivaled in college sports” collection of facilities and to be debt-free at the finish line.

There’s no way to know how many years this will take. Ten? Fifteen? More than 15? There are so many variables.

As for the overall cost, Weiberg mentioned a figure of $325 million. It’s an extremely fluid estimate because of the unpredictability of the U.S. and Oklahoma economies, and because you never know what might happen with materials costs.

Holder was Weiberg’s predecessor in the athletic director’s office. Holder’s best friend was billionaire T. Boone Pickens.

Because of his relationship with Holder, Pickens became a billionaire Oklahoma State booster. This would be a great time for Weiberg to develop friendships with billionaires.

“We’ve been having conversations” with potential big-ticket donors, Weiberg said. Presumably, he was referring to the types of important, generous donors who put their names on the buildings.

From those older alumni, Oklahoma State will try to get at least one more significant gift. There has to be plan also to develop donation relationships with younger alumni — the next generation of gift sources.

In January 2006, Pickens changed Oklahoma State with his gift of $165 million.

With that money, OSU’s stadium renovation was taken to a more complete level and would include the west-end structure. It originally was to have been an $86 million project, but the huge Pickens donation led to a $283 million project.

Lewis Field had been a rusted embarrassment. Boone Pickens Stadium is a great place to watch football.

Pickens didn’t pledge $165 million. He didn’t pay it out over time. It was a giant chunk of immediately impactful money. In fact, all of it had been transferred to OSU days before the donation was announced publicly.

On a Gallagher-Iba sidewalk, I crossed paths with Holder after the Vision Plan media event. He was in a great mood — fired up that former Oklahoma State golfers Charles Howell III (who was coached by Holder) and Peter Uihlein finished first and second, respectively, in the LIV tournament played over the weekend in Mexico.

Holder expressed excitement about the development of new OSU facilities, but politely declined an interview request with an explanation that the Monday spotlight should shine on OSU’s current leadership.

At 74, Holder looked five years younger than when he retired from the athletic director’s position in July 2021.

In January 2006, Weiberg was a 33-year-old associate athletic director at Kansas State and only slightly more than a decade removed from his Oklahoma State graduation. From his office in Manhattan, Weiberg marveled at the amount of the gift and at Holder’s ability to have compelled Pickens to donate at such a breathtaking level.

Now, Weiberg has a chance to leave fresh fingerprints on the Oklahoma State campus, and there’s great pressure to raise a great deal of money.

Walt Disney had the vision for Disneyland years before he had the funds to build it, and Weiberg today is in the same position that Disney was in 71 years ago.