Bill Haisten: The last of Allan Trimble’s truly great players, Dillon Stoner gets his NFL shot

Trimble was the Jenks head man in 1996-2017. During his final two seasons, he coached after having publicly acknowledged his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — known also as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Trimble passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.

Stoner was not among 36 wide receivers taken during the seven-round NFL draft, but it was a given that he would be signed as a free agent because he is such a well-rounded football athlete. At OSU, he had three seasons of at least 40 catches. At Jenks, he was a Class 6A track champion in the 400 meters.

As the draft ended, Stoner had multiple free-agency offers and said yes to a relationship with the Raiders.

“I was realistic and open about this from the start: I may have to start as a special-teams guy in the NFL, and that’s totally fine,” Stoner said. “You do anything to get your foot in the door. We will work up from there.

“We knew all along that it would happen on Saturday — whether it was a late-round draft pick or free agency. Toward the end of the draft, we were looking (at the possibility) of a couple of teams pulling the trigger on a pick. After a lot of talk with my agent, we just feel like the Raiders are the best fit and the best opportunity for right now.”