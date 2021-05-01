Bill Haisten: The last of Allan Trimble’s truly great players, Dillon Stoner gets his NFL shot

Because Allan Trimble-coached Jenks football teams captured six consecutive state titles in 1996-2001 and overall scored 13 championships in 22 seasons, several Trojans are members of an elite club: they were state champions in each of their three varsity seasons.
In 2013, 2014 and 2015, Dillon Stoner was a three-title Trojan. With regard to individual achievement, he is beyond most of his three-title brethren because of versatility.
During his junior and senior seasons, and regardless of the opponent, he usually was the best player on the field offensively, defensively and on special teams.
Stoner was the Tulsa World’s state player of the year in 2015. Bundling that award with the three championships, a three-season record of 36-3 and countless big plays like his game-winning, title-clinching touchdown catch against Union in 2014, Stoner had quite a run at Jenks.
By any measure, he’s one of the more accomplished athletes in Oklahoma high school football history.
An example of what he meant to Trimble’s program: Before a 2014 semifinal clash with Union, Jenks had an injury situation in its secondary. At that time a two-year starter at cornerback, Stoner was asked to play a safety position for the first time. His response: a career-best total of 18 tackles and an interception.
As a receiver in that game — a 33-17 Jenks victory — he broke two tackles after collecting a short pass. What should have been a modest gain became a 42-yard touchdown.
At Oklahoma State, he was a consistent playmaker. Stoner’s college football body of work included 191 receptions, 2,378 yards and 17 TD receptions.
Only five Cowboys had more than 191 catches: Rashaun Woods, Justin Blackmon, Washington, Hart Lee Dykes and Wallace.
There now is an additional distinction: of Trimble’s truly great Jenks players, Stoner is the final one who gets a shot to play in the NFL.
Within minutes of the Saturday conclusion of the NFL draft, he accepted an offer to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent.
“If you look at the list of guys who came through Jenks, and then were successful at the collegiate and pro level, it’s astonishing,” Stoner said. “It’s such an honor for me — just having the opportunity to add my name to the list of Jenks’ NFL guys.
“Coach Trimble took a chance on me. I was a skinny little sophomore, starting at corner. He saw something that a lot of other people didn’t see at the time. He trusted me and I trusted him. I always looked at him as much more than just a football coach. Everyone who played for him would say the same thing.”
Trimble was the Jenks head man in 1996-2017. During his final two seasons, he coached after having publicly acknowledged his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — known also as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Trimble passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.
Stoner was not among 36 wide receivers taken during the seven-round NFL draft, but it was a given that he would be signed as a free agent because he is such a well-rounded football athlete. At OSU, he had three seasons of at least 40 catches. At Jenks, he was a Class 6A track champion in the 400 meters.
As the draft ended, Stoner had multiple free-agency offers and said yes to a relationship with the Raiders.
“I was realistic and open about this from the start: I may have to start as a special-teams guy in the NFL, and that’s totally fine,” Stoner said. “You do anything to get your foot in the door. We will work up from there.
“We knew all along that it would happen on Saturday — whether it was a late-round draft pick or free agency. Toward the end of the draft, we were looking (at the possibility) of a couple of teams pulling the trigger on a pick. After a lot of talk with my agent, we just feel like the Raiders are the best fit and the best opportunity for right now.”
Trimble coached 72 first-team All-State selections at Jenks. From that group of 72, eight players went on to play in the National Football League: Tyler Ott, Steven Parker, Darwin Thompson, Phillip Dillard, Garrett Mills, Sean Mahan, Rocky Calmus and Jerry Wisne.
Stoner is driven to become the ninth of the Trimble Trojans to play at the ultimate level.
“I’ve had a chip on my shoulder since forever,” he said. “It’s not going anywhere. That’s just the kind of person I am. The people who believe in me — I want to prove that they were right.”
On Saturday night, after having been glued to his phone since breakfast, Stoner celebrated with a grilled steak dinner and the company of his parents Kim and Steve and his younger sisters Ally and Brynn.
Soon, Stoner will find a Las Vegas apartment, pack a few personal items and get moved. Soon, he and that chip on his shoulder will begin to represent the Allan Trimble-era Jenks Trojans in an NFL mini-camp.