Bill Haisten: The Iowa State date is the first of four ‘prove it’ games for No. 6 Oklahoma State

During a span of 26 seasons -- 1946-71 -- the Oklahoma State football program had a national ranking in only one of 263 games played.
During OSU’s 16-season Mike Gundy era, a national ranking has become routine. In 107 of their past 155 games, the Cowboys were a presence in the Associated Press’ Top 25.
In only 13 of those Gundy games, however, did Oklahoma State carry a ranking of as high as No. 6.
The 2020 Cowboys ascended to No. 6 in this week’s poll. The program’s highest ranking since 2017 would suggest that Gundy has a nationally significant team.
When you review OSU’s limited body of work, though, it’s impossible for Gundy or anyone else to really know whether OSU is a top-six type of team.
Gundy, his staff and his players seem to believe that the combination of their wide receivers, run game and defense can result in a serious push for the Big 12 title and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
What OSU doesn’t yet have is a signature win that says, “Yeah, this is a Top 10 squad.”
Against No. 17 Iowa State in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports-televised Big 12 game at Boone Pickens Stadium, there is that type of opportunity.
While Gundy-coached teams have prevailed in nine of their past 11 meetings with Iowa State, it’s been among the more competitive and dramatic series in the Big 12.
In its last four victories over Iowa State, OSU won by seven, seven, seven and four points. In its last two victories over OSU, Iowa State won by six and six points. In 2011, there was the infamous, double-overtime Cowboy loss at Ames – the 37-31 setback that cost Oklahoma State a shot at the national title.
In advance of Saturday’s contest, there are two expectations: that Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders is back in the starting lineup after missing two-plus games because of an ankle injury; and that we’ll see another Iowa State-OSU classic.
Since stumbling against Louisiana on Sept. 12, the Cyclones won 37-34 at TCU and 37-30 over OU in Ames.
For Oklahoma State, there was an opening-day, 16-7 victory over Tulsa. Because Sanders was sidelined, Oklahoma State switched to scramble mode and used three quarterbacks that day. Also, the Golden Hurricane defense is legit. As a result of those circumstances, there wasn’t a Cowboy touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Cowboys followed with a 27-13 victory over West Virginia and a 47-7 road blowout of the winless Kansas Jayhawks. The West Virginia outcome feels a bit more impressive now that the Mountaineers are 3-1.
More typically, for a team ranked No. 6 at this point on the calendar, there is a more impressive 3-0 run than Tulsa-West Virginia-Kansas. Nothing about the 2020 season or schedule is typical, however, and there can’t be a blank space at the No. 6 spot in the AP Top 25.
Voters decided that Oklahoma State is deserving of that distinction, but previously highly ranked Cowboy teams were more defined before getting a top-six position in the poll.
In September 2009, OSU climbed to No. 5 after a season-opening victory over Georgia.
In 2011, after opening Big 12 play by rallying from a 20-3 deficit and winning 30-29 at No. 8 Texas A&M, the Cowboys were ranked no worse than No. 6 in any of their nine remaining games.
In 2015, after rocking then-No. 5-ranked TCU by 20 points in Stillwater, the Cowboys bounced from ninth to fifth in the poll. In its next two games, a fifth-ranked OSU team won 35-31 at Iowa State and a fourth-ranked OSU team lost 45-35 to Baylor (as Mason Rudolph sustained a season-ruining foot injury).
In 2017, after a 38-point road conquest of Pittsburgh, the Cowboys vaulted to No. 6 in the poll. In their next game, they lost at home to TCU.
At this time during the previous two seasons, Penn State (2019) and Texas (2018) occupied the No. 6 spot in the AP poll. Penn State had beaten Iowa and Michigan. Texas had beaten Southern and Oklahoma.
I’m not stating that Oklahoma State is not currently one of the six best teams in college football. I’m just stating that it’s very difficult to really know, but the same lack of clarity applies to several teams in the Top 25.
Did you happen to notice the No. 5 team on this week’s poll? Ohio State. Before they’ve played a single down of football, the Buckeyes are fifth in the AP rankings. In the coaches’ poll, Ohio State actually got two first-place votes.
At 0-0, Ohio State is at the highest level of “unproven,” but history and consistently tremendous recruiting indicate that the Buckeyes are deserving of such an October ranking.
Oklahoma State has some proving to do, and Gundy and his players are on the brink of a four-in-a-row run of “prove it” games.
After this week’s dangerous date with Iowa State, and if there are no more virus-related disruptions of the schedule, OSU has a Halloween home match with Texas, a Nov. 7 trip to Kansas State (against a Wildcats team that defeated OU and TCU), and a Nov. 21 Bedlam challenge in Norman.
