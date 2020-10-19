Bill Haisten: The Iowa State date is the first of four ‘prove it’ games for No. 6 Oklahoma State

In its last four victories over Iowa State, OSU won by seven, seven, seven and four points. In its last two victories over OSU, Iowa State won by six and six points. In 2011, there was the infamous, double-overtime Cowboy loss at Ames – the 37-31 setback that cost Oklahoma State a shot at the national title.

In advance of Saturday’s contest, there are two expectations: that Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders is back in the starting lineup after missing two-plus games because of an ankle injury; and that we’ll see another Iowa State-OSU classic.

Since stumbling against Louisiana on Sept. 12, the Cyclones won 37-34 at TCU and 37-30 over OU in Ames.

For Oklahoma State, there was an opening-day, 16-7 victory over Tulsa. Because Sanders was sidelined, Oklahoma State switched to scramble mode and used three quarterbacks that day. Also, the Golden Hurricane defense is legit. As a result of those circumstances, there wasn’t a Cowboy touchdown until the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys followed with a 27-13 victory over West Virginia and a 47-7 road blowout of the winless Kansas Jayhawks. The West Virginia outcome feels a bit more impressive now that the Mountaineers are 3-1.