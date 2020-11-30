Bill Haisten: The impact of fresh legs – Stevenson at OU and now Dezmon Jackson at OSU

A third-team college football player steps up with an MVP performance: it is an extreme rarity, and yet it has happened three times this season.
On Sept. 19, Oklahoma State’s No. 3 quarterback -- Shane Illingworth -- connected on just enough passes to lift a lethargic Cowboy offense to its only touchdown and a 16-7 victory over the University of Tulsa.
On Nov. 19, in one of the wildest games I’ve ever covered, each of Tulsa’s top two quarterbacks was injured. A shot to the ribs sent starter Zach Smith to the sideline. Backup Seth Boomer sustained a serious foot injury.
As Tulane led 14-0 and the Tulsa sideline seemed totally deflated, third-team Golden Hurricane QB Davis Brin responded with a classic display of fourth-quarter playmaking. After keeping the football for Tulsa’s first touchdown, Brin converted on a fourth-and-15 pass to Josh Johnson for a 19-yard score.
On the final play in regulation, JuanCarlos Santana elevated and caught Brin’s 37-yard strike that pushed the game to overtime. On Zaven Collins’ 96-yard interception return, Tulsa escaped with a 30-24 triumph.
If it’s unlikely that two third-team guys would have starring roles in victories, then the odds are even greater against a third such player stepping up with a game-saving response.
There was a third such player, though: OSU’s Dezmon Jackson, who during a 3½-hour span against Texas Tech went from being a mostly anonymous No. 3 running back to being a 36-carry, 235-yard, three-touchdown star.
As the Oklahoma State defense was surprisingly lousy and the passing attack was fairly modest, Jackson’s durability and productivity were the difference-making components in a 50-44 Big 12 win over the Red Raiders.
Rhamondre Stevenson’s midseason impact on the OU offense was undeniable. Through the first five games of the season -- while the 245-pound Stevenson was suspended -- the Sooner run game amounted to 148 yards per game and 3.7 yards per attempt.
In three games since his reinstatement, as the Sooners hammered Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma State, Stevenson rushed for 332 yards and 6.6 per carry with five TDs.
Stevenson reported for duty as a big back with fresh legs. His presence made the Oklahoma offense more complete.
Before OSU’s clash with Texas Tech, the 5-11, 220-pound Jackson had only 18 carries this season. He punished Red Raider defenders with fresh legs. At TCU this weekend, he’ll probably get another start and another shot at heroism.
OSU running backs Chuba Hubbard and backup LD Brown were sidelined by injuries last week, resulting in the first major-college start for Jackson (who in 2019 transferred from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas).
During the 2018 junior college season, Jackson averaged 15 rushing attempts per game. To have so impressively handled a 36-carry load in his first extensive playing time for the Cowboys -- no one could have expected that.
Not Mike Gundy or anyone else in the OSU program.
Certainly not Texas Tech’s defensive coaches and players, who during the pregame might have been relieved to see that Hubbard was in street clothes and that his ankle was in a protective boot.
For the ESPN2 telecast of Saturday’s 11 a.m. OSU-TCU game in Fort Worth, Texas, there should be a nice number of viewers in the El Dorado, Arkansas, market. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Jackson hails from El Dorado, so his family and friends will be anxious to see whether he gets another 30-carry type of assignment.
Gundy reports that Hubbard and Brown “will try” to practice on Tuesday.
“As of now,” Gundy said, “(Jackson) is our starter. I’m surprised that he could carry the ball 36 times, and at times five to six times in a row, and play (more than) 75 plays in the game.
“That’s hard to do for anybody. He did impress me from that standpoint -- his ability to stay in the game and compete.”
In OSU football history, only 13 backs achieved a single-game total of at least 235 rushing yards. On that list are celebrities like Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Bob Fenimore.
The newest member of 235 Club is Dezmon Jackson, who had been a third-team Cowboy only a few days before his statement performance against Texas Tech.
Through 1½ quarters against the Red Raiders, Jackson had three touchdowns. In its previous eight quarters, there were from the Cowboy offense only two TDs.
It’s pretty easy to do the math on the possibility that Jackson could have a pronounced and beautiful impact on the rest of the Oklahoma State season.
