Bill Haisten: The impact of fresh legs – Stevenson at OU and now Dezmon Jackson at OSU

Not Mike Gundy or anyone else in the OSU program.

Certainly not Texas Tech’s defensive coaches and players, who during the pregame might have been relieved to see that Hubbard was in street clothes and that his ankle was in a protective boot.

For the ESPN2 telecast of Saturday’s 11 a.m. OSU-TCU game in Fort Worth, Texas, there should be a nice number of viewers in the El Dorado, Arkansas, market. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Jackson hails from El Dorado, so his family and friends will be anxious to see whether he gets another 30-carry type of assignment.

Gundy reports that Hubbard and Brown “will try” to practice on Tuesday.

“As of now,” Gundy said, “(Jackson) is our starter. I’m surprised that he could carry the ball 36 times, and at times five to six times in a row, and play (more than) 75 plays in the game.

“That’s hard to do for anybody. He did impress me from that standpoint -- his ability to stay in the game and compete.”

In OSU football history, only 13 backs achieved a single-game total of at least 235 rushing yards. On that list are celebrities like Barry Sanders, Thurman Thomas and Bob Fenimore.