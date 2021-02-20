Bill Haisten: The 2020 football season had a ‘staggering’ impact on business in Stillwater and Norman

For a period of a few weeks, the threat of the coronavirus threatened the status of 2020 major-college football.
Fans of the OU Sooners and OSU Cowboys were forced to contemplate an awful possibility: that there would not be Big 12 football. It wasn’t until the evening of Aug. 11 that Big 12 decision-makers announced the league’s intent to conduct a fall season.
“It would not be exaggerating to say this: The thought that we might not have football made me physically ill,” Cristy Morrison said. “We were so concerned.
“For me, the best day of 2020 for me was when we found out we would have a football season — even a limited football season.”
Morrison attended Oklahoma State when Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders were on the roster, but her perspective on the importance of football is shaped by her position in the Stillwater community.
As a former vice president of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and now the president and CEO of Visit Stillwater, Morrison is aware of the overwhelmingly positive impact that a typical OSU season has on the local economy.
No football would have crushed many of the merchants who so heavily rely on football-related revenue.
As it turned out, the limitations of the season — a 25% attendance cap both at OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium and OU’s Memorial Stadium — did have a pronounced and sobering effect on the economy in each of Oklahoma’s most prominent college towns.
The numbers are striking
For a typical home-game football weekend at OU, as visitors roll in to spend money on hotel rooms, food and many, many, many bottles of beer, the total impact for Norman merchants amounts to about $8 million.
Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman, reports that in 2020, the total-impact figure dwindled to about $1.7 million per home-game weekend.
Morrison estimates that when more than 50,000 are at Boone Pickens Stadium, the total weekend impact is about $6.2 million for the city of Stillwater. As OSU’s 2020 attendance was reduced by 75%, she says, the total-impact total dropped to about $833,000.
“A staggering setback for Stillwater merchants,” Morrison stated.
There are about 3,000 hotel rooms in the Norman area, and during the Friday night before most home games, nearly every room is occupied. The typical rate is $199.
During 2020 Sooner home-game weekends, the Friday night occupancy rate ranged from 20% to 40% and the most common room rates were $70 and $80.
Stillwater’s 18 hotel properties have 1,400 rooms. During a usual OSU home-game weekend, the great majority of those rooms are used. In 2020, the occupancy rate was 30-35%.
"A ghost town"
What happens when there aren’t the usual 80,000-plus on the OU campus for football?
Schemm’s chilling explanation: “Campus Corner was a ghost town.”
During a normal season, he said, “(some) Campus Corner merchants make six to nine months of rent over those six or seven OU home games.”
Positioned just north of the stadium, Campus Corner is Norman’s go-to area for pregame or postgame food and drinks. Before a typical OU home game, Campus Corner teems not only with ticket-holding football fans, but also with people who want to touch the game-day atmosphere before they duck into a bar or race home to watch the telecast.
In 2020, the Campus Corner people did only a fraction of their typical game-day business.
“Losing those big Saturdays — it was a killer,” Schemm said. “Our community is connected to the university and the football team, so the football season was devastating.”
Both in Norman and Stillwater, the lack of activity outside of the stadiums was as depressing as the empty seats inside.
You knew what it meant. You knew that the universities were losing millions in essential revenue. You knew that off-campus jobs and income were affected.
“And then on top of having fewer people coming to town for the games, there were ordinances forcing bars and restaurants to close early and to limit the number of customers they could serve,” said Schemm, a former Edmond Memorial track athlete and an OU grad. “It was all done to curb the spread of the virus. We’re still trying to do that now. We understand that, but during the season, these merchants were impacted in multiple ways.
“We’re still fighting an uphill battle. It’s so important to support these merchants now. We want them to still be here when the pandemic is over. Whether it’s getting gift cards, ordering carry-out food or purchasing gifts from local places, it just means more now than ever before.”
"That’s the goal — a full staff"
In 1957, as an OSU student, Richard Dermer founded the original Hideaway restaurant in Stillwater. As his modest pizza place became a Stillwater staple and led to the development of a 20-location empire, he loved to play chess with customers.
Richard died in 2014. Today, the original Hideaway’s general manager is 25-year-old Stephanie Dermer — Richard’s granddaughter.
As a Stillwater native whose grandfather was responsible for the Hideaway brand, it seemed that Stephanie was destined to score an important role with the company.
However, it wasn’t because of her name that she became the general manager of the original Hideaway. She earned this gig.
At 18, Stephanie was a shift manager for a Stillwater restaurant. After graduating from OSU, she managed McAlister's Deli locations in south Tulsa and Stillwater, along with a Hideaway in Owasso.
Her friends and associates were excited when she got the top job at the original Hideaway, but, Stephanie says now, “the timing was pretty terrible.”
The cancellation or suspension of virtually all American sports began on March 11-12, 2020, and Stephanie’s first day at the original Hideaway was about a week later.
Stephanie’s restaurant was like most others in Stillwater and Oklahoma: damaged by pandemic effects months before there would be a 2020 football season.
Students were sent home. The rate of pizza sales plummeted. The original Hideaway dining room was closed for the rest of March and April.
OSU announced in May a plan to have a full stadium for home football games. Stillwater merchants were encouraged, but the OSU plan never felt realistic. By August, it was announced that no more than 25% of Boone Pickens Stadium’s 55,509 seats could be occupied.
Also, and this is big in Stillwater: There would be no tailgating. OSU has one of the more impressive tailgate cultures in the Big 12. For a great many tailgaters, pizza from the original Hideaway is on the menu.
“When the Special Olympics were canceled and graduation ceremonies were canceled, we were all like, ‘OK, so what’s going to happen with football?’ ” Stephanie recalls. “A lot of the coaches come in here to eat, so we would always bother them and ask for updates.
“We were so happy to have football, but, of course, it wasn’t the kind of season we’re used to. Tailgating usually gives us a lot of business. That was gone.”
During the 2019 Friday-Saturday homecoming weekend for Oklahoma State, the original Hideaway produced 1,156 pizzas in six ovens (two of which were Richard Dermer’s first ovens 64 years ago).
“For pretty much every (2020) game,” Stephanie says, “we had half of the sales that we had the year before.”
When asked about the importance of a closer-to-normal football season in 2021, Stephanie replied, “It’s not just football. There are so many Stillwater traditions, like the Calf Fry and the Special Olympics, that are wonderful for our business and all of the other local businesses. I’m already hearing that we’ll be back at normal capacity for football this year, so we’re excited about that. But you also know that anything can happen, because we saw it last year.
“On football Saturdays, everyone on our staff is on duty. That’s part of the deal here. On a typical game day, we’ll have between 70 and 90 people making pizzas and serving customers. That’s the goal this year — to have a full staff in the restaurant. If business is good for us, then that means it’s good for everybody else in town, too.”
"The bottom dropped out"
May 2020 “probably would have been the biggest May in the history of Stillwater,” Cristy Morrison says, “and then the bottom dropped out.”
In May, Stillwater was to have been the site of 15 days of NCAA Championship tennis, the annual Calf Fry Festival, OSU commencement ceremonies involving thousands of graduates and their families, the Oklahoma Special Olympics, and several sold-out games in the new OSU baseball stadium.
On March 20, former President George W. Bush was scheduled to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of OSU’s first game in its $60 million palace — O’Brate Stadium, the most impressively outfitted venue in college baseball. On March 12, the NCAA Tournament and all college spring sports were canceled.
On Tuesday afternoon, against Little Rock, the Cowboy baseball team finally plays for the first time in its new facility.
“It’s so disheartening when you think of the month of May and everything we lost,” Morrison said. “The amount of exposure that there would have been for OSU and for Stillwater — it extends way beyond the money that would have been spent.
“Whether you like athletics or not, it’s a fact: Nationwide, people know Oklahoma State University because of athletics. The trickle impact of OSU sports is mind-boggling.”