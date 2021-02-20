Bill Haisten: The 2020 football season had a ‘staggering’ impact on business in Stillwater and Norman

What happens when there aren’t the usual 80,000-plus on the OU campus for football?

Schemm’s chilling explanation: “Campus Corner was a ghost town.”

During a normal season, he said, “(some) Campus Corner merchants make six to nine months of rent over those six or seven OU home games.”

Positioned just north of the stadium, Campus Corner is Norman’s go-to area for pregame or postgame food and drinks. Before a typical OU home game, Campus Corner teems not only with ticket-holding football fans, but also with people who want to touch the game-day atmosphere before they duck into a bar or race home to watch the telecast.

In 2020, the Campus Corner people did only a fraction of their typical game-day business.

“Losing those big Saturdays — it was a killer,” Schemm said. “Our community is connected to the university and the football team, so the football season was devastating.”

Both in Norman and Stillwater, the lack of activity outside of the stadiums was as depressing as the empty seats inside.

You knew what it meant. You knew that the universities were losing millions in essential revenue. You knew that off-campus jobs and income were affected.