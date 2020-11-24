Bill Haisten: T. Boone Pickens’ statue-worthy contributions transformed OSU football

As in, how can anyone — even someone at Pickens’ level of impact — be honored with a statue before a former Cowboy running back who in 1988 rushed for a national-record 2,850 yards and captured the Heisman Trophy, and in 2019 was designated by USA Today readers to have been the greatest college football player of all time?

The Tulsa World has learned something interesting — that at the same time Holden was commissioned to create a Pickens statue, he also agreed to do a Sanders statue. The Pickens project was placed on a faster track, it is believed, because of his advanced age at the time that the sculpting began.

While there has been no announcement or acknowledgement from university officials, it makes sense to expect significant recognition of Sanders in 2021: a statue on the stadium property, along with, presumably, a place on OSU’s new football Ring of Honor.

In September, Sanders’ former Cowboy teammate — Thurman Thomas — became the first football figure to command a place on the Ring of Honor.

Because of an extremely contentious 2011-12 contract negotiation pitting OSU coach Mike Gundy against athletic director Mike Holder and Pickens, there was the perception that Gundy and Pickens were at odds during most of the final seven years of Pickens’ life.