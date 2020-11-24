Bill Haisten: T. Boone Pickens’ statue-worthy contributions transformed OSU football

During the summer of 2005 — a few months after the Les Miles-Mike Gundy transition of the Oklahoma State football program — I was in Dallas for an interview with T. Boone Pickens.
I had spoken with Pickens only once before — a brief exchange during a Rotary Club of Tulsa event. Only a few minutes into our Dallas talk, I was blown away by the candor and insights of the Holdeville native.
Through 2016, I had interviewed Pickens at least 30 times. Each time, I was blown away — and occasionally stunned — by his candor and insights.
Because of that candor, because he was a newsmaker and because he was at the center of the most interesting growth period in the history of Oklahoma State football, I never declined an opportunity to interview Pickens.
On Saturday — 14 months after his passing at the age of 91 — OSU’s most generous graduate is commemorated with a 9-foot statue sculpted by Enid artist Harold Holden.
Positioned immediately west of Boone Pickens Stadium, the monument will be unveiled before the 11 a.m. Big 12 meeting of the Cowboys and Texas Tech. While Pickens’ donations equally impacted the athletics and academic sides of OSU, he becomes the first sports-related figure to get a statue on campus.
Every time the words “Oklahoma State” and “statue” are linked, there is a public outcry regarding Barry Sanders.
As in, how can anyone — even someone at Pickens’ level of impact — be honored with a statue before a former Cowboy running back who in 1988 rushed for a national-record 2,850 yards and captured the Heisman Trophy, and in 2019 was designated by USA Today readers to have been the greatest college football player of all time?
The Tulsa World has learned something interesting — that at the same time Holden was commissioned to create a Pickens statue, he also agreed to do a Sanders statue. The Pickens project was placed on a faster track, it is believed, because of his advanced age at the time that the sculpting began.
While there has been no announcement or acknowledgement from university officials, it makes sense to expect significant recognition of Sanders in 2021: a statue on the stadium property, along with, presumably, a place on OSU’s new football Ring of Honor.
In September, Sanders’ former Cowboy teammate — Thurman Thomas — became the first football figure to command a place on the Ring of Honor.
Because of an extremely contentious 2011-12 contract negotiation pitting OSU coach Mike Gundy against athletic director Mike Holder and Pickens, there was the perception that Gundy and Pickens were at odds during most of the final seven years of Pickens’ life.
That perception felt like reality, for the most part. During the spring of 2015, Gundy and Pickens conversed for the first time in three years. They were together for photos during a spring-practice session. It seemed that there finally was peace at the top of the Oklahoma State hierarchy.
In 2016, however, as Pickens did his annual opening-game Q&A with reporters in the press box, that peace crumbled.
“You remember what I said? I didn’t say we had to win. I said we had to be competitive,” Pickens said. “We’ve sure been competitive with some of them, but we’re still struggling with OU. (Former Cowboy coach) Les Miles beat OU, didn’t he? Two out of four? Yeah. That’s competitive.
“I would like to beat OU. Mike has struggled with that game. I think he’s 2-9, so we’re not competitive with OU. By golly, we beat Texas. We’re the only team that has beaten Texas four in a row in Austin. If we can beat Texas, we sure ought to beat OU.”
For Gundy and Pickens to have been rivals — it always seemed so counterproductive. But while Gundy’s place in Oklahoma State football history is secure, so is Pickens’.
In 2003, a Pickens donation of $20 million provided the first push for the renovation of OSU’s extremely outdated Lewis Field. The facility was given its new name — Boone Pickens Stadium.
During the morning of Jan. 10, 2006, media members were summoned to Stillwater. According to a university press release, there would be the announcement that day of a “substantial leadership gift — historic in scope and size.”
I was told that the Pickens donation would be $50 million. I remember thinking that $50 million would be a staggering sum, even for an oil-and-gas industry giant who reportedly had been a billionaire.
Then-OSU President David Schmidly shared the mind-blowing details: “Ladies and gentlemen, it is my distinct honor to announce that Boone Pickens has given Oklahoma State University a remarkable, record-setting cash gift of $165 million.”
It was the greatest amount of money ever donated to the athletic department of an American school.
“If we hadn’t had this gift,” Holder told the Tulsa World in 2018, “I feel like we would have been dead in the water for the next 20 years.”
When the Pickens money was bundled with donations from other sources, Oklahoma State’s original plan of a somewhat modest stadium renovation became something else altogether.
Ultimately, for $283 million, OSU got a new stadium that included a west-end complex for the football program.
The completely renovated stadium was dedicated on Sept. 5, 2009 — about 90 minutes before the Cowboys defeated a 13th-ranked Georgia team for one of the biggest home wins in OSU history. The 2020 season is OSU’s 12th in the fully renovated stadium.
“We’ve had good coaches here, but Mike Gundy is the first to have benefited from a real financial commitment to football,” Holder said. “It was all inspired by Boone Pickens.”
After the $165 million gift was announced, Pickens addressed media members and OSU officials.
“It's a great university,” he said, “and our facilities are going to be as good as anybody's and better than most. I want it to happen, and we're going to have it happen."
This week, Gundy acknowledged Pickens’ place in Cowboy football history: “(With Lewis Field), we had arguably the worst facilities in the league. Now, we have a stadium that people are proud of. ... It makes for a hell of a game-day environment.”
On Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium gets a significant new ornament: a 9-foot reminder of the man whose generosity was in large part responsible for the transformation of Oklahoma State football.
