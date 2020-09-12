Bill Haisten: Sources say OSU athletic director Mike Holder, assistant football coaches can't agree on pandemic-related pay cuts

Sources report Holder, before the start of the pandemic, moved several million dollars from an emergency-fund account and used it on OSU’s new, $60 million baseball stadium.

Last week’s cost-cutting measures knock $13 million from the athletic department’s 2020-21 budget, but Holder says, “we are still facing a budget deficit estimated to be around $30 million, which may require additional measures in the coming months.”

With regard to pay cuts and work-force adjustments, most major-college athletic departments were settled on details in July or June or even May. OSU is taking this football situation all the way to the opening kickoff of the Tulsa game.

Sources say Holder initially asked the football assistants to accept a 40% cut. Within the past two weeks, Holder is said to have met with the assistants and presented an adjusted proposal of 20% — a figure, one source said, that is beyond the Big 12 standard for football staff cuts in 2020.

The football coaches are said to have countered with an offer to accept 10% reductions and forfeit their bowl bonuses, which are equivalent to one month of salary. One source said the 10%-plus-bowl bonuses cut would be equal to the concession accepted by Iowa State assistants.