Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series

STILLWATER — While savoring a difference-making performance in a rivalry showcase, during which he had his highest scoring total (12 points) and minutes total (17) in nearly two months, Kalib Boone referred to OU as “little brother.”
Twice.
It’s one of the rewards after a Bedlam victory — a little trash-talk directed at the other side. Following Oklahoma State’s 64-55 triumph over the Sooners, Boone took advantage of a hot microphone.
“Obviously, we love to beat every team in the Big 12. It means something,” said Boone, a 6-foot-9 junior from Tulsa. “But when it’s time to play little brother — (you’ve got to) beat up little brother at times. I have so much respect for OU, but it is what it is.”
In 2018, as visiting recruits from Memorial High School, Boone and his twin brother Keylan were at Gallagher-Iba Arena to watch OU’s Trae Young score 48 points and to see those Cowboys prevail in overtime.
“I’ll never forget that game,” Kalib Boone said, proving it by providing details of that Bedlam basketball battle of four years ago.
When Boone is in his 30s, his 40s and beyond, he says he wants to be at Gallagher-Iba to support those Cowboys of the future, and he says he’ll be “very disappointed” if the Sooners aren’t on OSU’s nonconference schedules after the University of Oklahoma completes its transfer from the Big 12 to the SEC.
While it seems highly unlikely that a Bedlam nonconference football series would be an annual thing after OU and Texas leave the Big 12, it’s impossible to really know whether OU or OSU — or both — will highly prioritize the continuance of an annual Bedlam basketball series.
Before the start of the 243rd Bedlam basketball game on Saturday, former Eddie Sutton point guard Doug Gottlieb made small talk with old friends before taking this question: After OSU and OU no longer are conference rivals, do you consider it important to sustain Bedlam basketball as an every-year event?
“No, thanks. They’re leaving the league. No, thanks. Not interested,” Gottlieb replied. “I love playing Oklahoma. I have great memories of beating Oklahoma twice in Norman, but I’m OK (without future Bedlam games).
“Everybody enjoys playing in Gallagher-Iba, but (the Sooners) don’t get to. Have fun. Play Missouri. Go play at Florida.”
With really good seats in section 203 were eight former Cowboys who played for Mr. Iba during the ’60s. From Skip Iba, Fred Utter and Wade Sherrill, I solicited opinions on the future of Bedlam of an annual basketball exercise.
From Skip Iba: “Yes, but not home-and-home. Only one time a year.”
From Uttler: “The way OU is leaving, it’s time for us both to go our separate ways.”
From Sherrill: “I say no for a few years. Five years, maybe. They chose to leave the conference.”
The Sooners and Cowboys entered with a combined Big 12 record of 6-12. They were positioned at No. 40 (OU) and No. 61 (OSU) in the NCAA’s NET rankings. This wasn’t a contest that resonated nationally, and yet the Gallagher-Iba Arena attendance was 11,215 — about 2,500 beyond my pregame expectation.
For fans who traveled here from Tulsa or Oklahoma City, there was an early Saturday departure, the discomfort of painfully cold weather and the possibility of encountering a few remaining patches of road ice.
Within the arena, there was the always sobering, always moving commemoration of the Remember The 10 victims of the 2001 OSU plane crash, and there was the heat generated by any Bedlam competition. That’s why 11,215 convened at 11 a.m., ready to see No. 40 square up against No. 61.
The rivalry matters even when the participants are not championship contenders. That’s why the OSU people had so much fun with this particular triumph. With a minute left to play, fans chanted “SEC! SEC!” It wasn’t done in the boastful way that you hear from Arkansas fans as they’re about to finish a nonconference opponent, but with joyous derision.
With 30 seconds left, there was a different chant: “USC! USC!” It was a reference to Lincoln Riley’s move from the OU football sideline to Southern Cal. The alert Gallagher-Iba Arena deejay immediately fired up a few seconds of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love.”
While it does feel like OU and OSU officials are on the same page regarding Bedlam football – and that it’s destined to become occasional instead of annual – I’ll be surprised if there’s not a sustained basketball series matching the Big 12 Cowboys and SEC Sooners.
For any nonconference football opponent, there would be a crowd of at least 80,000 at OU and at least 50,000 at OSU. It’s not that way for basketball.
Attendance is an issue for each of the Bedlam basketball programs, but an OSU visit to the Lloyd Noble Center always would result in a nice crowd for the Sooners. An OU visit to Gallagher-Iba always would result in a way-above-average attendance figure for the Cowboys.
“Bedlam is important,” Boone said. “My freshman year, I remember scoring against (OU’s) Brady Manek and rocking the baby as I ran down the court. That was a big moment for me.
“I remember last year, we swept OU and did a dance at midcourt. I don’t want to see this rivalry go away. It’s like Kansas-Missouri and their rivalry. Why would we do that? This is one of the great rivalries ever, in my opinion. There’s got to be a way to keep it going.”