Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series

With 30 seconds left, there was a different chant: “USC! USC!” It was a reference to Lincoln Riley’s move from the OU football sideline to Southern Cal. The alert Gallagher-Iba Arena deejay immediately fired up a few seconds of Tupac Shakur’s “California Love.”

While it does feel like OU and OSU officials are on the same page regarding Bedlam football – and that it’s destined to become occasional instead of annual – I’ll be surprised if there’s not a sustained basketball series matching the Big 12 Cowboys and SEC Sooners.

For any nonconference football opponent, there would be a crowd of at least 80,000 at OU and at least 50,000 at OSU. It’s not that way for basketball.

Attendance is an issue for each of the Bedlam basketball programs, but an OSU visit to the Lloyd Noble Center always would result in a nice crowd for the Sooners. An OU visit to Gallagher-Iba always would result in a way-above-average attendance figure for the Cowboys.

“Bedlam is important,” Boone said. “My freshman year, I remember scoring against (OU’s) Brady Manek and rocking the baby as I ran down the court. That was a big moment for me.

“I remember last year, we swept OU and did a dance at midcourt. I don’t want to see this rivalry go away. It’s like Kansas-Missouri and their rivalry. Why would we do that? This is one of the great rivalries ever, in my opinion. There’s got to be a way to keep it going.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.