STILLWATER — By a few months, Alan Bowman is older than Clint Chelf was before Chelf’s 2013 final season at Oklahoma State.

Bowman is a bit older also than J.W. Walsh was as a Cowboy senior in 2015, a bit older than Taylor Cornelius when “Corn Dog” was a senior in 2018, and a bit older than Spencer Sanders was during his 2022 final season at OSU.

Having turned 23 three weeks ago, Bowman is OSU’s oldest quarterback since the great Brandon Weeden in 2011.

Bowman also is older than nine players on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster.

Having transferred from Michigan, after having transferred there from his original college stop at Texas Tech, Bowman has a history of injuries and hasn’t played much since 2020.

When August preseason practice begins for an Oklahoma State program that lost in five of its last six games last season, Mike Gundy’s 19th Cowboy team is expected to have a jaw-dropping total of 37 new players.

Of the 22 players who were starters when the Cowboys defeated Notre Dame only 15 months ago in the Fiesta Bowl, only four remain on the OSU roster.

Because Bowman is a veteran quarterback who shoulders tremendous pressure to stay healthy and complete passes, his spring-practice development/performance is a huge storyline for the Cowboys.

During a Monday Q&A session with two dozen media members, Gundy seemed remarkably energetic and sincerely optimistic. Nothing about his presentation felt fake. Having been with this retooled roster for about 80 days, he says he likes the pieces and potential.

In late March, and in this age of the transfer portal and constantly changing rosters, a genuinely fired-up coach is about as much as most fan bases can reasonably expect.

“I feel really good about where we are,” Gundy said. “Thirty-seven new guys — I hope it works out. There’s a little risk-and-reward in everything we do.”

On more than one occasion over the years, Gundy told me that he likes to feel cornered — challenged by circumstances.

It was fun when his teams had the Big 12’s best offensive line or best running backs or best quarterback or, as was the case in 2021, the league’s best defense. Gundy also enjoys squeezing success from a seemingly flawed situation. He loves to prove people wrong.

The choreography of having so many new players and finding ways to make it all click in a winning way — “that’s the intriguing part of this to me,” Gundy stated. “This is new.”

Before the 2010 season, OSU was picked to finish fifth in the six-team Big 12 South division. Those Cowboys were 11-2 overall and 13th in the final AP poll.

As of today — because of uncertainty at the quarterback position, because last season’s blocking and run game were so poor, and because of so much roster turnover — I can see the 2023 Cowboys finishing with the program’s first losing record since Gundy’s first season in 2005.

This is the type of challenge that drives Gundy, who in November would love to have a conference-contending squad and be in a position to say, “You guys didn’t think we would be any good. How do you like us now?”

The best thing I heard on Monday was Gundy’s renewed commitment to an old-school run game and run defense.

“We’re playing with tight ends, like we used to,” Gundy said. “I have made it very clear to Dunn (offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn) what I want to do rushing the football, and to Bryan (new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo) what I want done in stopping the rush.

“We’re going to work on it extremely hard over the next 12 practices.”

Statistically, the 2022 Cowboy run game was the program’s worst since 2001 — Les Miles’ first season as the OSU head coach.

Even when OSU had an elite quarterback like Weeden, the Cowboys had a difference-making run game. In 2010, as Weeden was among college football’s leading passers, Kendall Hunter rushed for 1,548 yards. In 2011, again with Weeden at QB, Joseph Randle rushed for 1,216 yards.

While the 2009 Cowboy passing game faltered because of Zac Robinson’s injuries and Dez Bryant’s suspension, Keith Toston stepped in for an injured Hunter and totaled more than 1,200 rushing yards.

“We got away from it a little bit,” Gundy said of the emphasis on effectively running the ball. “That’s what’s won a lot of football games here for us. If we don’t rush the ball better here, we won’t be having any fun. We’ve got to rush the ball.”

Of course, Gundy is optimistic. What is a coach supposed to say during the offseason? Even from the coach of the worst team in the sport, you won’t hear, “Man, I’m afraid we’re going to be terrible next season.”

Well, actually, Charlie Weis once said something like that during his time as the Kansas football coach. His likened his 2013 Jayhawks to “a pile of crap.” A year later, he was fired.

At Oklahoma State, there has to be optimism during a period when the university is trying to sell football season tickets, keep those 123 stadium suites filled to capacity and raise $325 million for a variety of new athletics facilities.

Gundy acknowledges that the second half of the 2022 season was a demoralizing disaster: “It was definitely an eye-opener, that’s for sure.”

That memory drives him to pull a much better result from the Cowboys in September, October and November, and to do it in spite of what he has in March — a giant question mark at quarterback and so many unknowns all over the roster.