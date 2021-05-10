Bill Haisten: President Bush’s first pitch rescheduled for next week at OSU’s ballpark

At Oklahoma State, a special event finally occurs next week after having been scheduled to occur 14 months ago: a ceremonial first pitch tossed by former President George W. Bush at O’Brate Stadium.

There has not been an announcement from the university, but the Tulsa World has learned that Bush is scheduled to be in Stillwater on Thursday, May 20, for the first game of a Cowboy baseball series against New Orleans. The game time has not been determined.

The former president was scheduled to have been the first-pitch guest on March 20, 2020, for what would have been the first game played in OSU’s $60 million ballpark.

Eight days before Bush was to have been in Stillwater for a TCU-OSU contest, the coronavirus threat compelled the NCAA to cancel the NCAA basketball tournaments along with the rest of the baseball season and all other spring sports.

The cancellation of the 2020 Bush appearance and baseball season was sobering for an OSU athletic department that would be dealt additional disappointments like the cancellation of the OSU-hosted NCAA Championship tennis tournament and a 25% limit on football attendance.

Effective on Sunday, as OU defeated OSU in a Bedlam softball showdown, Oklahoma State reopened its competition venues to full-capacity attendance.