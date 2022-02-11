Bill Haisten: Pistol Pete column
- Bill Haisten
Joe Bob Clements is set to coach Oklahoma State's linebackers after nine seasons on the defensive line in a move that will allow new defensive coordatinor Derek Mason to fully oversee the Cowboys' defense.
Guerin-teed it was quite a week: OSU's Kalib Boone calls OU 'little brother,' proves rivalries burn hottest in basketball
Also: Meeting OU's new football coordinators and revisiting Lincoln Riley's hypocritical tendencies
“Bedlam is important,” said OSU's Kalib Boone, who wants to see the basketball rivalry sustained as an every-year event after OU moves to the SEC.
Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski spoke Monday ahead of Thursday's season-opener at Arizona State.
The pair of OSU athletes, along with a 56-year old woman, escaped a head-on collision that occurred on State Highway 33 Monday night without life-threatening injuries.
Oklahoma State signee Natalie Cook was named Gatorade’s National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year last week. She'll arrive to OSU next season with lofty expectations for herself.
The trio will head to Indianapolis next month to workout in front of coaches, general managers and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Notes from Bedlam on "Remember the 10", Elijah Harkless, Bryce Williams, OU's turnover issues, OSU's Bedlam production from in-state talents and the tough road that lies ahead for the Sooners after the Cowboys' 64-55 win in Stillwater.
Mason, 52, was officially announced as Oklahoma State's new defensive coordinator on Jan. 26.
With veteran foundation and an infusion of transfers, expectations high for Cowgirl softball in 2022
Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski called this OSU group the "most talented team that we’ve assembled" this week and laid out his title aspirations ahead of the 2022 season.