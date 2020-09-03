Bill Haisten: Pay-cuts uncertainty results in stress, damaged morale at Oklahoma State

As the calendar has rolled into September – and as other Big 12 schools announced decisions on budget adjustments and pay cuts several weeks or even several months ago – a definitive plan still has not been unveiled at Oklahoma State.

There are indications that the lingering uncertainty has resulted in tension and damaged morale throughout the OSU athletic department.

Sources say that athletic director Mike Holder – before anyone could comprehend that a coronavirus crisis was imminent – moved several million dollars from an emergency-fund account and applied it to the final stages of the construction of OSU’s $60 million baseball facility.

The exact total of that reallocated emergency money isn’t yet known, but, obviously, those funds are gone. They can’t be used to soften the impact that the pandemic is having on OSU’s athletic department.

Sources also report that during a virtual meeting of all staff members four months ago, Holder suggested that there could be a universal salary reduction of 40%.

Not everyone in a university athletic department has a seven- or a six-figure salary. Most of these people are working-class employees for whom a 40% cut would be overwhelming.