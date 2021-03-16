Bill Haisten: Parade victim Alleyn Campbell reaches goal of OSU marching band membership

Now a 17-year-old senior, his motivation in therapy work has been to one day be a member of the Oklahoma State marching band.

On Feb. 20, Alleyn was on the OSU campus for a tryout that involved the performing of two solos and a conversation with a band professor. On Tuesday, Alleyn received a special email -- the notification that as an OSU freshman in 2021-21, he will be a member of the Cowboy Marching Band.

When the OSU football team opens the 2021 season with a home date against Missouri State, Alleyn will be on the Boone Pickens Stadium turf during the pregame and at halftime.

“I was somewhat confident that I would get in, but I was a little wary about it,” Alleyn said. “Since COVID happened, I didn’t know what to expect.

“I’m doing pretty well. I’m fully recovered from my last surgery and doing a lot more walking now.”

Through the entirety of his teen years, Alleyn has dealt with pain, the trauma of having been involved in such a horrific incident, two surgeries and the discomfort of physical therapy.