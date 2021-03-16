Bill Haisten: Parade victim Alleyn Campbell reaches goal of OSU marching band membership

For the Thanksgiving 2019 edition of the Tulsa World, I wrote about Alleyn Campbell -- a Stillwater teen who still was recovering from serious injuries sustained in the 2015 Oklahoma State University homecoming tragedy.
During the parade, a woman -- Adacia Chambers -- drove her Hyundai Elantra into a crowd of people at the southwest corner of Main and Hall of Fame. Four people were killed. Among the 39 who were injured was Alleyn, at the time a 12-year-old who was struck by the car, tossed over the hood and onto the windshield.
There were head and right-shoulder injuries, along with leg injuries that necessitated the use of a wheelchair for two months.
On March 12, 2020 -- the date on which Oklahoma and American sports were shut down because of the COVID-19 threat -- Alleyn was in Oklahoma City for his most recent surgery. During a procedure on his right leg, a two-inch section of the femur was removed and replaced with a metal brace.
Alleyn’s name is pronounced “allan.” He needs healthy legs for obvious quality-of-life reasons, and because he has been a tuba-playing member of the Stillwater High School marching band.
Now a 17-year-old senior, his motivation in therapy work has been to one day be a member of the Oklahoma State marching band.
On Feb. 20, Alleyn was on the OSU campus for a tryout that involved the performing of two solos and a conversation with a band professor. On Tuesday, Alleyn received a special email -- the notification that as an OSU freshman in 2021-21, he will be a member of the Cowboy Marching Band.
When the OSU football team opens the 2021 season with a home date against Missouri State, Alleyn will be on the Boone Pickens Stadium turf during the pregame and at halftime.
“I was somewhat confident that I would get in, but I was a little wary about it,” Alleyn said. “Since COVID happened, I didn’t know what to expect.
“I’m doing pretty well. I’m fully recovered from my last surgery and doing a lot more walking now.”
Through the entirety of his teen years, Alleyn has dealt with pain, the trauma of having been involved in such a horrific incident, two surgeries and the discomfort of physical therapy.
In January 2017, in a Payne County courtroom, Alleyn Campbell made a victim-impact statement before Chambers was given concurrent life sentences on four second-degree murder charges, along with 39 concurrent 10-year sentences on assault charges.
“It’s been quite an experience,” said Collett Campbell, Alleyn’s mom. “When Alleyn had the band tryout at OSU, he was familiar with the music he would play that day. He was very calm and confident, and therefore I was confident. I’m so happy for him.
“I’ve always had OSU football tickets since I was in college. Now, I want to move up to the club section so I can watch the band without worrying about the heat or the cold or the rain.”
The Oklahoma State football program has made 15 consecutive bowl-game appearances, and now there’s a little extra pressure on Mike Gundy to extend that streak to 16.
Within hours of the news that Alleyn had been accepted into the Cowboy Marching Band, Collett had planned the Campbell family Christmas trip.
“Wherever the bowl game is, that’s where we’ll be,” she reported. “That’s our Christmas trip this year. There were some tough times (over the last 5½ years), so the bowl game will be a great way to celebrate with Alleyn.”