Bill Haisten: Overdue and overwhelming for the Sutton family – Eddie’s Hall of Fame induction

For Eddie Sutton’s family members, former players and former assistants, the reality of the moment must have been overwhelming.

On Saturday, during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Uncasville, Connecticut, Sutton finally was given what he should have gotten 10 years ago: membership in the most prestigious of all basketball halls of fame.

At the major-college level of men’s basketball, Sutton is ninth all-time in career wins with 806. He took Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament. He took the 1978 Razorbacks, 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Cowboys to the Final Four.

It was inexplicable and maddening that a coach with his credentials would be denied on six previous occasions as a finalist.

It is tragic that Sutton was inducted posthumously instead of having been selected for membership at a time when he could have savored the experience while making eye contact with his sons, his grandkids and the scores of other Hall of Famers in the theater.

It is pretty cool, however, that Sutton is a member of the Naismith Class of 2020 – hailed as being among the more star-studded classes in the history of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based Hall of Fame.