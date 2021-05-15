Bill Haisten: Overdue and overwhelming for the Sutton family – Eddie’s Hall of Fame induction

For Eddie Sutton’s family members, former players and former assistants, the reality of the moment must have been overwhelming.
On Saturday, during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Uncasville, Connecticut, Sutton finally was given what he should have gotten 10 years ago: membership in the most prestigious of all basketball halls of fame.
At the major-college level of men’s basketball, Sutton is ninth all-time in career wins with 806. He took Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament. He took the 1978 Razorbacks, 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Cowboys to the Final Four.
It was inexplicable and maddening that a coach with his credentials would be denied on six previous occasions as a finalist.
It is tragic that Sutton was inducted posthumously instead of having been selected for membership at a time when he could have savored the experience while making eye contact with his sons, his grandkids and the scores of other Hall of Famers in the theater.
It is pretty cool, however, that Sutton is a member of the Naismith Class of 2020 – hailed as being among the more star-studded classes in the history of the Springfield, Massachusetts-based Hall of Fame.
Sutton gains membership alongside the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and former Baylor/new LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey.
Sutton family members had to wait years for Eddie’s shining moment. The pandemic forced them to wait a little longer. The Naismith induction weekend typically occurs in September. The threat of COVID-19 resulted in a postponement of eight months.
In Connecticut to celebrate Sutton’s induction was a collection of 17 loved ones. Among 15 family members were Eddie’s coaching sons: Sean Sutton, who was OSU’s head man in 2006-08 and now is a Texas Tech assistant; and Scott Sutton, a former longtime Oral Roberts head coach who now is an Oklahoma State staff member.
Joining the Suttons were the most prominent of Eddie Sutton’s former players: the sensationally athletic Sidney Moncrief, one of Sutton’s renowned Triplets at Arkansas; and Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, who at Oklahoma State was developed by Sutton into a two-time Big Eight Player of the Year and the sixth pick overall in the 1995 NBA draft.
Bryant, who died 16 months ago in a Los Angeles-area helicopter crash, was presented for induction by Michael Jordan. Vanessa Bryant delivered a powerful speech.
Sutton was presented by Moncrief, Kansas coach Bill Self and an additional close friend – Kentucky coach John Calipari.
ESPN’s live coverage of the Saturday event included a prerecorded statement from Sean Sutton.
“My dad loved every (school for which he) coached, from his first job at Tulsa’s Central High School to his alma mater at Oklahoma State and to his final job – on the road to 800 wins – at San Francisco,” said Sean Sutton, who was his dad’s point guard at Kentucky and OSU. “From playing against Wilt Chamberlain to coaching against Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Phi Slama Jama and the Fab Five, he was fortunate to experience five historic decades of the game of basketball.”
For Eddie Sutton, Self was an OSU assistant in 1990-93.
“He started programs. He built programs. He maintained programs,” Self said of his former boss. “At Oklahoma State, he galvanized the community in a way in which it’s never been done before.”
While 2020 was an unforgettable year for literally everyone, it was doubly memorable for the Suttons.
April 3: As a Naismith finalist for the seventh time, Eddie Sutton learned that he had been voted into the Hall of Fame. When the call came, he was surrounded by family members.
May 23: At the age of 84, and after having had dealt with various health issues for several years, Eddie Sutton died in Tulsa.
June 29: ESPN premiered an “EDDIE” documentary developed by the Oklahoma City-based 1577 Productions Company.
My review of the film, written immediately after that first viewing: ESPN presented “EDDIE” during a two-hour, prime-time window “not as a favor to those who loved Eddie Sutton, but because the documentary is phenomenal. . . . Find it. See it. It’s difficult to watch at times, and yet absolutely riveting.”
On Friday, ESPN’s Marc Spears hosted an NBATV-televised Q&A event that involved Class of 2020 members. Spears was a Tulsa World sports writer in 1995-97. He was hired by the World in July 1995 – three months after Sutton had taken Reeves and the Cowboys to the Final Four in Seattle.
Referring to a conversation he had with Sean Sutton on Friday, Spears said, “It was an honor to hear some great stories about (Eddie) Sutton. I was surprised that (Sean) was so poised in such an emotional moment – with his dad not able to be there.
“But perhaps (Sean) found comfort in the fact that his dad knew he was a Hall of Famer before his last breath. With all of the amazing coaches in the (Hall of Fame audience on Saturday), I do wish that coach Sutton could have enjoyed his flowers amongst his peers.”
Eddie Sutton already was a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and a member of the Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas sports halls of fame. On six occasions, though, the Naismith Hall of Fame said no.
What happened on Saturday should have happened many, many Saturdays ago, when Sutton had the ability to stroll onstage and shared anecdotes of his run with Iba, Moncrief, Big Country and so many more.
On this Saturday, previous injustices were pushed to the side.
Better late than never.
Eddie Sutton now has membership in a club that includes the most accomplished and famous people in basketball history.
