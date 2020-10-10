Bill Haisten: OSU won’t get to 4-0 unless it solves its Baylor problem – no victory in Waco since 2009

Oklahoma State has reserved much of its worst football for Baylor games.

The 10th-ranked Cowboys (3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12) had an open date this weekend and time to examine the reasons for an extended slump in the Baylor series.

OSU’s next assignment is a trip to Waco, Texas, for Saturday’s clash with the Bears. As OU and Texas already have stumbled, Oklahoma State is positioned for a possibly special season and a shot at its first appearance in the Big 12 Championship game.

Mike Gundy and his players had to swim around a lot of debris during the summer and preseason. Today, as the program seems to have its best defense of the 16-season Gundy era, the Cowboys have a beautiful chance to be nationally relevant -- but only if they can find a way to win at Baylor for the first time since 2009.

Before OSU-Baylor is played, there has to be a determination that it can be played. Last week, because of roster issues related to COVID-19, Baylor paused all football activities.

“We are taking all possible precautions,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said, “and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State on Oct. 17.”