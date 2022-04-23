Bill Haisten: OSU’s QB talent roster to include interesting Nebraska prospect Zane Flores

STILLWATER — With a body of work that includes 32 starts and 24 victories (the most recent of which was a 371-yard, four-touchdown, no-turnovers Fiesta Bowl masterpiece against Notre Dame), Oklahoma State fifth-year senior Spencer Sanders has as much job security as any quarterback in college football.

Because of the COVID-19 disruption of the natural scholarship flow in all sports, Sanders has the NCAA-gifted option of staying in 2023 for what would be a sixth college season.

Eventually, though, Mike Gundy will go to battle with a different quarterback. Currently contending for the No. 2 role are redshirt freshman lefty Gunnar Gundy and first-year, four-star freshman Garret Rangel. During OSU’s spring finale on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, each of the backups had nice moments.

Another quarterback-of-the-future figure — Zane Flores — wasn’t in Stillwater. It wasn’t because he wanted to sleep in. On Saturday, he was in Indianapolis for a Rivals quarterback camp.

Flores is a Gretna, Nebraska, prospect who as a junior last season drove the Dragons to 12 wins and his state’s large-school championship. Ultimately, Gretna was forced to return the state trophy because of the participation of an ineligible player.

As of Christmas, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Flores had no college scholarship offers. By February, his process began to pop. In March, there were offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Oregon State and Pittsburgh.

Oklahoma State got involved because former Cowboy QB and current quality-control staff member J.W. Walsh has a friend on the Gretna staff. Their dialogue resulted in an OSU examination of Flores. Mike Gundy extended an offer. On March 26, Flores and his parents traveled to Stillwater.

While OSU invested two years each in the recruiting of Walsh, Mason Rudolph and Sanders, only two months passed from the OSU-Flores introduction until Flores committed last week.

“When OSU started watching the film,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said, “they loved what they saw.”

Mike Gundy likes multi-sport athletes, and Flores is a QB who also does the long jump and triple jump for the Gretna track team.

Flores on whether there was a single deciding factor on his Cowboy commitment: “It just felt like it was an all-round great fit. When they offered me, the relationships started growing more.

“They’ve obviously built a great football program. When I was in Stillwater, I felt comfortable. I felt at home.”

There has not been an offer from Ohio State, but the Buckeyes reportedly have expressed interest in Flores. In a March 25 piece written by The Athletic, Flores was described as potentially “the most coveted high school quarterback out of Nebraska since Eric Crouch.”

In 1996, for Millard North, Crouch was a Parade All-American. In 2001, as a Nebraska senior, he was the Big Offensive Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy.

Interestingly, or inexplicably, Flores has not gotten a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In spite of his OSU commitment, Flores knows to expect messages and offers from other schools. His message: “I’m definitely fully committed. I wouldn’t have announced the commitment if I didn’t feel super strong about it.”

As a freshman starter in 2020, Flores finished with seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions. As a junior last season, there were 26 TD passes against seven interceptions.

As a ninth-grader, Flores completed 60% of his attempts. As an 11th-grader, 70%.

It makes sense that a junior-year stat line would be much cleaner than the freshman-year results, but it doesn’t happen solely because an athlete is 17 years old instead of 15. It happens because a quarterback becomes game-poised, practices effectively, knows how to benefit from video study and doesn’t cut corners during the offseason.

“That freshman year — Zane came up from junior-high ball to starting at the varsity level,” Kayl said. “He has grown physically. He hits the weights. He does multiple sports. He does speed work. He puts it a ton of (study) time with our offensive coordinator and receivers coach. You put all of that together, and he’s made great strides.”

This is important at the college level: Kayl says Flores attacks video study with a purpose.

“Zane is an intelligent guy — a 3.96 (grade point average) guy in the classroom,” Kayl said. “He wants to know the ins and outs of every opponent. When he goes in to (watch video), he’s motivated to get something from it. He doesn’t just show up and play.”

Rangel, from Frisco, Texas, connected with CJ Tate for a beautiful touchdown pass on Saturday. In spite of a 28 mph south wind, Gunnar Gundy dropped a big-time dime on the north sideline. The football was lofted over the top of one defender yet had enough velocity to find the target — Edmond freshman Talyn Shettron — before a second defender could attempt a break-up.

Mike Gundy wore jersey No. 12 for OSU and in 1986-89 was among the more accurate QBs in the country. Gunnar Gundy seems to have gotten the accuracy gene.

While Rangel has been in the program only since January, there is positive buzz about his arm talent.

Sanders needs eight more victories to tie Rudolph’s program record of 32 quarterback victories. Depending on whether Sanders would want a sixth season, the younger Gundy could be the 2023 starter. What a storyline that would be for the Cowboy program.

Eventually, though — if his commitment is followed by a December signing — Zane Flores will pack a few personal items and make the 434-mile move from eastern Nebraska to Payne County.

Eventually, he would strengthen OSU’s QB depth and get his shot to lead the Cowboys. If Flores becomes an Oklahoma State hero, J.W. Walsh would deserve a raise, Mike Gundy would look pretty smart and the Cornhusker coaches would have to explain why they let an in-state star play football in Oklahoma.

