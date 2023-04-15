STILLWATER — While I have a detailed memory of the 2007 Texas Tech-Oklahoma State football game (a 49-45 Cowboy victory), my memory of the postgame news conference is more vivid.

It was during that postgame session that Mike Gundy nuked the room with “The Rant” — a three-minute, 15-second monologue, during which he expressed his displeasure with a column published by The Oklahoman and after which there was a doubling of his national renown.

Everyone remembers that Gundy’s “I’m a man! I’m 40!” exclamation became a catchphrase, but I had forgotten that the Boone Pickens Stadium attendance that day amounted to only 37,850.

Because of the stadium renovation at that time, capacity temporarily had been reduced to 44,700. Still, for a Big 12 opener against the Mike Leach-coached Red Raiders, there were nearly 7,000 unsold tickets for Texas Tech-OSU.

A few weeks later, there was a crowd of 39,848 for a home loss to a Kansas team that was ranked fifth in the nation.

That game is noteworthy because there hasn’t been a sub-40,000 Oklahoma State home game since the Nov. 10, 2007 stumble against a Jayhawk squad that went on to win the Orange Bowl and close with 12 wins.

Since the 2009 completion of a six-year renovation of Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State became a football school.

In 14 seasons since T. Boone Pickens did the ceremonial ribbon-cutting that preceded the start of the 2009 opener — an OSU victory over Georgia — the Cowboy football program has hosted 92 games. Five of those games were played in 2020, when there were severe attendance limitations because of COVID-19.

In the 87 games for which there were no limitations, only three fell short of the 50,000 mark on ticket sales. In its 55,509-seat stadium, OSU currently has a streak of 75 consecutive home games for which at least 50,000 tickets were sold.

This is what Mike Holder, Pickens and Gundy wanted when their collaboration elevated OSU football to sustained, unprecedented levels of winning and box-office success.

“Would I have dreamed this 30 years ago?” Larry Reece said after meeting with VIP donors during an extremely busy Saturday on the OSU campus. “I don’t know that I was smart enough to dream that big.”

Reece is an OSU senior associate athletic director and the well-known public-address voice of the football and basketball Cowboys.

The 2022 season is remembered for having included a 48-0 disasters at Kansas State, a three-touchdown setback at Kansas, a Bedlam defeat and a six-loss finish after the midseason Cowboys had been nationally ranked at No. 7.

Today, there is uncertainty at the all-important quarterback position. There is a transfer portal-rocked roster that by opening day will have nearly 40 new players. Because of those factors, I inquired about the state of 2023 football season-ticket sales.

The response: As of Saturday, April 15, the sales pace is exactly typical of where it was in mid-April 2011 (when Brandon Weeden was a returning superstar at quarterback) and in 2016-2017 (when Mason Rudolph was on his way to smashing all program records for completions, yards and TD passes).

“This is encouraging when you remember how we struggled down the stretch last year,” Reece said. “Our people know that Mike Gundy will turn this thing around and get it back where we want it.

“Also, the Bedlam game is in Stillwater, and this could be the final Bedlam football game for a very long time (because of OU’s 2024 move from the Big 12 to the SEC). That helps with ticket sales, obviously.”

It’s been quite a weekend on the OSU campus. There were Garth Brooks’ Friday-Saturday performances at the 1,100-seat McKnight Center, along with Saturday home games for the Cowboy baseball team and Cowgirl softball team.

OSU had a goal of raising $1 million for scholarships. The Brooks concerts resulted in a $2 million score. Among campus visitors were 250 alumni who are classified by the university as being VIP donors.

At the end of a Saturday spring-practice session at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, several hundred fans mingled with OSU coaches and players.

Continuing on the subject of healthy ticket sales in the wake of a disappointing season, Reece said, “Our football program got better, and we put effort and resources into making our show better. When I started, I was overseeing the stadium music and making decisions on when we would make certain announcements. Now, we have a director and we’re all coordinated on headsets. It is a full-on, coordinated production.

“Even if someone isn’t a real football fan, they have a good time at our football games. It’s entertaining and it’s a social event.”

Before Pickens got involved with his donations, OSU was a school known for wrestling championships, golf championships and Big Eight dominance in baseball.

OSU’s football identity: there were inconsistent results on the field in part because of a consistent lack of real commitment from the university, along with an ugly stadium and modest attendance.

The 1987 Cowboys had program career rushing leader Thurman Thomas at tailback, Barry Sanders at tailback and in the return game, and Gundy at QB. For the final home game of Thomas’ phenomenal career, a Lewis Field crowd of only 33,400 saw those 13th-ranked Cowboys beat Iowa State. In 1987, the stadium capacity was 50,440.

“I was the (stadium public-address announcer) at the end of the Pat Jones era (1984-94), Reece recalls. “The (NCAA) probation had killed us. For a lot of games, there would be 25,000 attendance.

“So to think that we’ve now more than doubled that and kept it at that level year after year — it’s pretty remarkable. We always thought that (a stadium upgrade) would do wonders for this place, and that has proven to be true. Our fans love the stadium and our game-day presentation.”

Some of this weekend’s campus visitors were given a look at the ongoing, $55 million upgrade of the Boone Pickens Stadium seating bowl. Four of those visitors happened to be on the turf when Bullet, OSU’s football horse, made a surprise appearance.

Even Bullet seemed to understand that this was an important weekend for the university. If it’s possible for a horse to have people skills, Bullet qualifies. He was cool and cooperative as the visitors got an up-close look at OSU’s touchdown mascot.

For so long, Oklahoma State officials wished for a consistent 40,000 on football attendance. That standard has been obliterated since 2009, with 50,000 having become the baseline standard on the combination of the sales of season tickets and single-game tickets.

Since the start of the 2017 season — Rudolph’s senior season — there was a crowd of at least 54,000 for 21 Cowboy home games.