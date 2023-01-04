Bill Haisten: OSU’s king of patience, Brandon Weeden, says college football is broken

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal door was opened on Dec. 5, 27 major-college quarterbacks have moved from one school to another. An additional 11 QBs — including Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and the University of Tulsa’s Davis Brin — haven’t yet decided where they’ll end up.

You may never again see what Brandon Weeden was at OSU in 2007-11, or what David Johnson was at Tulsa in 2004-08: exceedingly talented and exceedingly patient.

As the most talented passer in OSU history, Weeden waited three full seasons before he would become the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. Johnson waited four full seasons before he became the Golden Hurricane starter, and as a senior in 2008 he totaled 46 touchdown passes and more than 4,000 passing yards. On passing efficiency, Johnson was No. 2 nationally — second only to Heisman Trophy QB Sam Bradford of OU.

During a Wednesday conversation with the Tulsa World, Weeden marveled at the transfer portal’s impact on college football — and on the Oklahoma State roster. In a month since the portal opened, 16 Cowboys dived in.

“It’s only been 11 or 12 years since I played,” Weeden said, “but with the portal and NIL, I can’t fathom how much everything has changed.”

Weeden’s opinion on the portal as it currently is operated? He’s not a fan.

“The grass isn’t always greener. It’s usually not,” said the 39-year-old Weeden, who spent seven seasons in the NFL and resides now with his family in Edmond. “I hate everything about the transfer portal.”

Even during that period in 2009 when he was the No. 3 Cowboy quarterback behind starter Zac Robinson and backup Alex Cate, did Weeden ever consider a transfer?

“It never one time crossed my mind,” Weeden replied. “Even when we had an offensive system that had the quarterback being involved in the run game, I didn’t look at going somewhere else. Never one time. You can write that.

“I was confident that it would eventually work out for me, and I knew I wanted to play at Oklahoma State.”

By 2009, Weeden already had a redshirt season. With a transfer, he would have been ineligible to play major-college football in 2010 and would have had only one more season of eligibility.

Instead, Weeden stayed and in 2010 partnered with a dynamic new offensive coordinator — Dana Holgorsen — and shattered OSU passing records. He was third nationally in passing yards and sixth in TD passes with 34.

The 2009 Cowboys scored 47 touchdowns. Weeden’s 2010 Cowboys scored 71 touchdowns, and his primary target — Justin Blackmon — was the Biletnikoff Award winner.

In 2011, with Todd Monken as Holgorsen’s coordinator successor, Weeden drove OSU to the Big 12 title, a 12-win finish and a Fiesta Bowl win over Stanford. Blackmon repeated as the Biletnikoff recipient.

In two seasons with Weeden as the starter, Oklahoma State was 23-3. It happened because he was willing to wait for his chance to run the show.

In 2007, after he been a right-handed pitcher in the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals organizations, Weeden decided to try to college football. As a walk-on and a 23-year-old married man, he purchased a house in Stillwater and became a Cowboy.

On Wednesday, Weeden said his phone has been popping with messages from OSU friends who are concerned about the flurry of portal departures.

“I’m always going to support Oklahoma State,” he said, “but people out there are (angry), man.”

Obviously, Weeden didn’t use the word (angry). I substituted (angry) for a word my editors wouldn’t like. Weeden says he personally gets (angry) when he sees Cowboys transferring to rival Big 12 programs.

Speaking not specifically on OSU portal players but on college football as a whole, Weeden said, “Guys just bouncing from school to school to school — I don’t know, man. Some of those guys are soft, and if I’m a coach, I don’t want those guys. Those guys who don’t want to compete — I don’t want those guys. There’s a lot of that going on. This is one of the reasons I would never coach.”

If you say well, yeah, Weeden was a quarterback whose toughness wasn’t tested, you’d be dead wrong. He played the entire 2010 season with a severe thumb injury on his passing hand. He refused surgery because he didn’t want to miss several games. With every grip of the football, there was pain.

Weeden on the portal, Part II: “And if there are players who feel threatened because new guys are coming in through the portal, and they don’t want the competition, that’s BS, also. Competition makes everyone better. If you’re not competing every day in practice, how can you compete and win on Saturday? Go compete.

“If you want to compete at the next level, NFL people are looking at what you do in college. If a guy is afraid of losing his job on the practice field, he’ll get red-flagged.”

“Also,” Weeden added, “I think some guys just wanted to be recruited all over again and feel special.”

Weeden says college football is broken, and he and I agree on this: In most cases, there should be the elimination of the immediate-eligibility component of the transfer portal.

If there’s a legitimate family reason for an athlete to make a move, there would be immediately eligibility elsewhere. If a coaching change occurs, that team’s players would be given immediate eligibility elsewhere.

However, if there’s movement solely because a football player is disgruntled about playing time or wants to leave simply because it’s now considered a weirdly trendy thing to do, then that player would have to sit out one season.

Even if he had already taken a redshirt season, he would retain remaining eligibility after his season of inactivity. If he had two seasons of remaining eligibility at School A, he would have two seasons at School B — but only after sitting out during the season after the transfer.

So, there you have it — one man’s opinion on the NCAA Transfer Portal and the immediate-eligibility aspect that has turned roster management into a nightmare for coaches.

That one man happens to be Brandon Weeden, who in spite of beautiful arm talent accepted his OSU backup role. He wound up being the most important player of OSU’s Mike Gundy era.