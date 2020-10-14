Bill Haisten: On Brandon Weeden’s 37th birthday, a look back at the ‘best QB we’ve ever had’ at OSU

When he became Oklahoma State’s head football coach in 2005, Mike Gundy was 37.
In his second season of retirement from the NFL, and with a birthday on Wednesday, Brandon Weeden now is 37.
As I wrote last year, guys like Dez Bryant, Kendall Hunter, Russell Okung and Justin Blackmon would be among candidates for “Gundy’s best player” distinction, but Weeden without question still stands as the most important player of Oklahoma State’s 16-season Gundy era.
In 2009 – his third season after having arrived as a walk-on and former minor-league pitcher – Weeden made only one meaningful appearance. He drove OSU to a second-half rally and a 31-28 victory over Colorado.
During a 2010 spring-practice scrimmage, with Dana Holgorsen as the new offensive coordinator and as Blackmon emerged as a super-talented target, a longtime observer of Cowboy football gestured toward Weeden and said, “That guy is the best quarterback we’ve ever had here.”
This was months before Weeden would actually make his first college start (which occurred nine years after his last high school football start for Edmond Santa Fe). By the end of the 2010 season, it was impossible to argue against that “best quarterback we’ve ever had” opinion.
Ten years ago this weekend, Weeden passed for 356 yards as Oklahoma State won at Texas Tech for the first time since 1944. Blackmon totaled 10 catches for 207 yards. The Cowboys improved to 6-0.
Voted the All-Big 12 first-team quarterback, Weeden set OSU single-season records for passing yards (4,277), touchdown passes (34) and completion percentage (.669).
The combination of Holgorson, Weeden, the Biletnikoff Award-winning Blackmon (111 catches and 20 TDs) and a healthy Hunter (1,548 rushing yards) elevated the 2010 Cowboys to unexpected levels of achievement.
After having been picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 South, OSU was 11-2 while finishing third nationally both in scoring and total offense.
It’s worth mentioning again that Weeden played in 2010 after sustaining a right-thumb injury during the season-opening victory over Washington State. His options: to have surgery and miss as much as half the season, or bear the pain and learn to function with a damaged thumb on his passing hand. He chose to play.
In 10 games after Bryant was suspended by the NCAA, the 2009 Cowboys had 28 pass plays that covered at least 20 yards. In 2010, Weeden had 56 such completions. He connected with Blackmon on 10 plays of at least 40 yards.
Statistically, Weeden was even better in 2011. By a significant margin, his .724 completion percentage of that season remains the program record. He and the 2011 Cowboys captured the Big 12 championship. They were 12-1 after an overtime victory over Stanford in the Fiesta Bowl.
Ultimately, with a record of 23-3 as the starter, Weeden set the standard for quarterback play at Oklahoma State.
As he celebrates birthday No. 37 with his wife and two young sons at their Edmond home, one statistic truly defines Weeden’s run with the Cowboys: In program history, there was one 11-win team and one 12-win team, and he quarterbacked them both.
