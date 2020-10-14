Bill Haisten: On Brandon Weeden’s 37th birthday, a look back at the ‘best QB we’ve ever had’ at OSU

Ten years ago this weekend, Weeden passed for 356 yards as Oklahoma State won at Texas Tech for the first time since 1944. Blackmon totaled 10 catches for 207 yards. The Cowboys improved to 6-0.

Voted the All-Big 12 first-team quarterback, Weeden set OSU single-season records for passing yards (4,277), touchdown passes (34) and completion percentage (.669).

The combination of Holgorson, Weeden, the Biletnikoff Award-winning Blackmon (111 catches and 20 TDs) and a healthy Hunter (1,548 rushing yards) elevated the 2010 Cowboys to unexpected levels of achievement.

After having been picked to finish fifth in the Big 12 South, OSU was 11-2 while finishing third nationally both in scoring and total offense.

It’s worth mentioning again that Weeden played in 2010 after sustaining a right-thumb injury during the season-opening victory over Washington State. His options: to have surgery and miss as much as half the season, or bear the pain and learn to function with a damaged thumb on his passing hand. He chose to play.

In 10 games after Bryant was suspended by the NCAA, the 2009 Cowboys had 28 pass plays that covered at least 20 yards. In 2010, Weeden had 56 such completions. He connected with Blackmon on 10 plays of at least 40 yards.