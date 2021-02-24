Bill Haisten: Oklahoma State delivers on its promise of a special ballpark

STILLWATER — For players and fans who waited 48 weeks to experience baseball in this field-of-dreams facility, there was a 48-minute wait to see Oklahoma State put a run on the 2,000-square-foot scoreboard.
Ultimately, in the first game played in the Cowboys’ phenomenal O’Brate Stadium, OSU rode a five-run second inning to a 7-2 victory over the Little Rock Trojans.
Former Bixby star Cade Cabbiness, now an OSU senior, had the first base hit in the new stadium. His one-out double triggered the flurry of second-inning offense.
At 5:48 p.m., there was the historic first home run — Cowboy senior Alix Garcia’s 375-foot shot into the visitors’ bullpen, which is positioned immediately next to a section of bleachers in right-center field. That’s another cool characteristic of this stadium: bleachers in right-center and left-center.
If a Little Rock batter had gotten the first home run, Garcia said, “I think I would have been pretty upset about it. I would have been pretty angry. You don’t want to let another team roll in here and take the thunder from the home team.”
The game itself, however, was a sidebar to the occasion. It was preceded by the tossing of the ceremonial first pitch by 91-year-old Kansas business figure Cecil O’Brate, who attended OSU in 1946-48 and whose $35 million pledge was the most significant piece in athletic director Mike Holder’s 13-year fundraising effort.
O’Brate’s bio indicates he made his money in agriculture, banking, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, real estate, alternative energy, medicine and food science. Now, his brand is on a $60 million facility said to be the most complete in college baseball.
When your plan is to build a best-in-class ballpark, you don’t cut corners on the scoreboard or anything else.
Outfitted with indoor practice facilities for hitters and for pitchers, along with a big-time clubhouse, O’Brate Stadium succeeds beloved-but-outdated Allie P. Reynolds Stadium as the home of Oklahoma State baseball.
The Wednesday game began at 4 p.m., but lights were necessary for most of the nine innings. The O’Brate lights are fantastic. From the press box, you get a clean look at the activity in OSU’s left-field bullpen.
“The lights are incredible,” Cabbiness said. “They’re so bright, but they point straight down; they’re not right in your face.
“(During the) beginning of the game, it’s a little tougher. Those shadows are no joke out there. But once that sun gets down behind the press box, it’s money. The park is awesome.”
The Cowboys’ 2021 home opener will be remembered as having been important, but not as “a grand-opening event,” per se. There was to have been a grand slam of a grand opening on March 20, 2020, with former President George W. Bush scheduled for the first-pitch ceremony before a TCU-OSU Big 12 clash.
On March 12, 2020, however, there was the mind-blowing reaction to a pandemic that we all were struggling to comprehend. On that date, the NCAA canceled the NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports.
After only 18 games, and before any of those games were played at O’Brate Stadium, the 2020 Cowboy season was finished. This jewel of a ballpark was finished and ready to become the centerpiece of the next 40 years of OSU baseball, but, except for practice sessions during the fall, the stadium was empty for most of a year.
An official, big-event dedication of O’Brate Stadium happens in 2022. The hope by then is that big crowds once again can convene for games and concerts.
Before 2022, though, there is 2021 and 31 more OSU home games. This weekend, there is a three-game series against Illinois State. Circle March 26 as the date on which OSU hosts Kansas State for O’Brate Stadium’s first Big 12 game.
Cowboy coach Josh Holliday’s goal, of course, is for O’Brate Stadium to impact recruiting in such a way that the Cowboys contend every year for the Big 12 title and on a regular basis for national titles.
The OSU program is defined by a 1981-96 streak of 16 consecutive conference titles, and by 20 College World Series appearances.
An additional, unfortunate distinction: OSU is known for five national runner-up finishes.
Oklahoma State had some of the more storied players and teams in college baseball history, and still the program has only one national championship. The 1959 Cowboys defeated Arizona 5-3 in the title showdown.
That trophy now is 62 years old, so Holliday’s mission is obvious.
For OSU football and basketball games, attendance has been limited to 25% to 30% of capacity. Baseball currently is limited to about 30% of capacity. O’Brate Stadium has 3,500 permanent seats, 11 suites and 420 seats in the club and suite areas. For big games, the standing-room-only capacity should amount to about 7,000.
On Wednesday, the attendance was announced as having been 2,635. The first-pitch temperature was 58 degrees — or about 70 degrees higher than the Stillwater low temperature of eight days earlier.
“There was good energy in the park,” Holliday said. “I can only imagine what it’ll be like when it’s full.”
With the limitation on attendance, every ticket for this Little Rock game was sold. Every ticket for every remaining home game is sold, although some standing-room tickets should be available for bigger games.
If there were no limitations, the OSU baseball program would have come close to selling out every seat for this inaugural season of O’Brate games.
Whether you’re in Tulsa or Ardmore or Elk City, if you care about baseball and you appreciate well-done ballparks, it’s worth every mile of the drive to visit O’Brate Stadium.
From Holliday and Holder, there were promises of a special ballpark. OSU has exactly that. This place is beautiful.