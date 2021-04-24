Bill Haisten: Now wearing Mike Gundy’s jersey No. 12 – OSU freshman Gunnar Gundy

STILLWATER — Since Gunnar Gundy was a toddler, he has been groomed by his father to be a quarterback.
As Gunnar Gundy became a star at Stillwater High School, Mike Gundy was a spectator. As Gunnar now is an Oklahoma State freshman QB, he is for the time actually coached by his dad.
During the Saturday Orange-Black game that concluded Oklahoma State’s spring-practice period, Gunnar Gundy was on the Boone Pickens Stadium field for three possessions. A lefty and the middle child of Mike and Kristen Gundy’s three sons, Gunnar wears jersey No. 12 — the same number worn by Mike Gundy when he quarterbacked the Cowboys in 1986-89 and became the program’s career leader in total offense.
Spencer Sanders is OSU’s returning starter at quarterback and Shane Illingworth is solidly positioned as the backup, leaving Gunnar Gundy to compete against Ethan Bullock and former Union QB Peyton Thompson for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.
On his first publicly viewed play as a Cowboy, Gunnar Gundy scrambled to his right and completed an ad-lib flip of the football for a short gain.
“I saw that,” Mike Gundy said. “He’s been watching too much of (Patrick) Mahomes.”
The most impressive of Gunnar Gundy’s completions occurred on a third-and-6 play from his own 44-yard line. He rolled to his left while waiting for tight end Braden Cassity to find an opening in the coverage. Gunnar and Cassity connected for a 19-yard gain.
Mike Gundy says “being the head coach’s kid (is) a tough job.”
“Maybe I chewed someone out during practice, and Gunnar has to be in the locker room, listening to someone who’s not very happy with coach Gundy at that moment,” Mike Gundy said. “Someone might not be very happy with Gunnar’s dad, and I have prepped him on how to handle that. Kids are kids. Sometimes, they get mad at coach Gundy or one of the assistant coaches.
“The team has accepted Gunnar very well. He’s a very quiet, go-about-your-business type of person. If a parent says they wouldn’t enjoy being around their child four hours a day in a working environment — I would have a hard time believing that. I’m enjoying him being out here.”