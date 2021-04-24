Bill Haisten: Now wearing Mike Gundy’s jersey No. 12 – OSU freshman Gunnar Gundy

STILLWATER — Since Gunnar Gundy was a toddler, he has been groomed by his father to be a quarterback.

As Gunnar Gundy became a star at Stillwater High School, Mike Gundy was a spectator. As Gunnar now is an Oklahoma State freshman QB, he is for the time actually coached by his dad.

During the Saturday Orange-Black game that concluded Oklahoma State’s spring-practice period, Gunnar Gundy was on the Boone Pickens Stadium field for three possessions. A lefty and the middle child of Mike and Kristen Gundy’s three sons, Gunnar wears jersey No. 12 — the same number worn by Mike Gundy when he quarterbacked the Cowboys in 1986-89 and became the program’s career leader in total offense.

Spencer Sanders is OSU’s returning starter at quarterback and Shane Illingworth is solidly positioned as the backup, leaving Gunnar Gundy to compete against Ethan Bullock and former Union QB Peyton Thompson for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

On his first publicly viewed play as a Cowboy, Gunnar Gundy scrambled to his right and completed an ad-lib flip of the football for a short gain.

“I saw that,” Mike Gundy said. “He’s been watching too much of (Patrick) Mahomes.”