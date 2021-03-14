Bill Haisten: Next for OSU – lifting Mike Boynton out of last place on the Big 12 salary list

Holder’s contract expires on June 30. As of July 1, he accepts a different role at the university while Weiberg is promoted from deputy athletic director to athletic director. Since Weiberg and Boynton soon will be partners in the oversight of Cowboy basketball, I’m guessing that Weiberg is the point man in any ongoing or upcoming negotiation with Boynton.

Only one day after Underwood coached the Cowboys in a 2017 NCAA Tournament game, OSU people were disgusted by his departure to Illinois.

Underwood is a really good coach. On Sunday, he and the Fighting Illini celebrated the Big Ten Tournament title. Illinois is the top seed in the Midwest Region.

If Oklahoma State and Illinois advance to the Sweet Sixteen round of the tournament, there would be a collision of the Cowboys and Fighting Illini. For Boynton and Underwood, a high-stakes reunion.

Boynton is a really good coach whose Cowboys lost 91-86 to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament finale. With blue-chip superstar Cade Cunningham and an athletic, fun-to-watch supporting cast, OSU during the second half of the season was among the more talked-about teams in the country.

Imagine how sick OSU people would feel if Boynton were to leave. He is on the short list of coaches who always seem to say and do the right things. During his media sessions, he frequently weaves references to Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton into his remarks. Boynton looks good in orange, and OSU’s mission now is to keep his closet filled with orange blazers and shirts.

