Bill Haisten: Next for OSU – lifting Mike Boynton out of last place on the Big 12 salary list

For each of the 28 games played so far this season by the Oklahoma State Cowboys, there was a national-television platform.
ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was the analyst for about one-third of those games, and he always would make it a point to remind viewers that OSU’s Mike Boynton is a young, rising-star coach.
While OSU fans are proud to have a nationally acknowledged coach, Fraschilla might have compelled decision-makers at other schools to take a closer look at the 39-year-old Boynton.
Those decision-makers would have seen that Boynton signed the nation’s No. 1 recruit, drove the Cowboys to the brink of a championship in the phenomenally competitive and entertaining Big 12, and now has taken OSU to its first NCAA Tournament since 2017. As all tournament games are played in or near Indianapolis, the fourth-seeded Cowboys face 13th-seeded Liberty in a Midwest Region first-round contest on Friday.
In any examination of Boynton, there would be the reminder that he is the Big 12’s lowest-paid coach — just like his predecessor, Brad Underwood, was the Big 12’s lowest-paid coach in 2016-17.
After one really nice season at Oklahoma State, Underwood shocked Cowboy fans and nearly tripled his income by bolting for Illinois.
Boynton had been an Underwood assistant. As Boynton had no prior head-coaching experience and had been a Stillwater resident for only a few months, it was a surprise when he scored the Cowboys’ top job.
While it doesn’t appear that a great number of Power Five positions will become available this year, there will be a few. Every year, there are at least a few. There could be performance-based firings. Maybe someone retires or makes a conduct mistake, resulting in a big-time opening.
I don’t know what to expect in that regard, but I do know this: If a significant, big-money program suddenly needs a coach, Boynton would command attention.
As the pandemic has been devastating for all college athletic departments, pay cuts have been common all over the country. Before accepting a 25% pay reduction for the 2020-21 season, Boynton was scheduled to have made $1.85 million. His contract extends through the 2023-24 season (when he is scheduled to make $2.25 million).
During Travis Ford’s final OSU season — the 2015-16 season — he was paid $2.4 million.
Reportedly, and before pandemic pay cuts were applied, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, Kansas’ Bill Self, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins, Baylor’s Scott Drew, Texas’ Shaka Smart, OU’s Lon Kruger and TCU’s Jamie Dixon all were scheduled to have made at least $3.4 million this season.
Kansas State’s Bruce Weber was to have made $2.7 million and Iowa State’s Steve Prohm $2.4 million. This season, Prohm’s Cyclones were 2-22 overall and 0-18 in the conference.
Compared to his colleagues’ salary figures before they were impacted by pandemic reductions, Boynton this season would have been the Big 12’s lowest-paid coach by more than $500,000.
Obviously, Oklahoma State now has no choice but to revisit Boynton’s contract status — to remind him of his value and do whatever is necessary to make him happy.
It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that OSU officials and Boynton already have discussed an extension and a raise.
Who exactly represents Oklahoma State in those discussions? Mike Holder or Chad Weiberg? And if $3.4 million is the current standard in the Big 12, is OSU ready or able to take Boynton to that level?
OSU has a football coach, Mike Gundy, who before accepting a $1.3 million pandemic cut was to have made $5.25 million this year. Like all schools that had severe declines in football and men’s basketball revenue, OSU is scrambling to recover. Nearly every athletic department employee took a pay reduction.
Holder has been the athletic director since 2005. In 2009, after Ford had been at Oklahoma State for only one season, Holder gave to his basketball coach a 10-year contract.
Over time, and OSU’s results fell short of expectations, Holder admitted that the contract was a mistake. Holder also was unable to retain Underwood four years ago, but Holder does deserve credit for having been a believer in Boynton.
Holder’s contract expires on June 30. As of July 1, he accepts a different role at the university while Weiberg is promoted from deputy athletic director to athletic director. Since Weiberg and Boynton soon will be partners in the oversight of Cowboy basketball, I’m guessing that Weiberg is the point man in any ongoing or upcoming negotiation with Boynton.
Only one day after Underwood coached the Cowboys in a 2017 NCAA Tournament game, OSU people were disgusted by his departure to Illinois.
Underwood is a really good coach. On Sunday, he and the Fighting Illini celebrated the Big Ten Tournament title. Illinois is the top seed in the Midwest Region.
If Oklahoma State and Illinois advance to the Sweet Sixteen round of the tournament, there would be a collision of the Cowboys and Fighting Illini. For Boynton and Underwood, a high-stakes reunion.
Boynton is a really good coach whose Cowboys lost 91-86 to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament finale. With blue-chip superstar Cade Cunningham and an athletic, fun-to-watch supporting cast, OSU during the second half of the season was among the more talked-about teams in the country.
Imagine how sick OSU people would feel if Boynton were to leave. He is on the short list of coaches who always seem to say and do the right things. During his media sessions, he frequently weaves references to Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton into his remarks. Boynton looks good in orange, and OSU’s mission now is to keep his closet filled with orange blazers and shirts.