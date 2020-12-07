Bill Haisten: Meaningful challenge – Gundy and OSU really need their first win in Waco since 2009

In a beautifully written column, Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman led with this: “Texas won the most meaningless football game of the year on Saturday, which in and of itself presumably carries a ton of meaning.

“Tom Herman talked about how his team, unranked and to a certain extent unloved, played with pride and purpose and passion. And it did all of that, but curiously after being eliminated from the Big 12 race.”

Bohls was referring to the Longhorns’ 69-31 rout of Kansas State during the weekend. Texas-Kansas State was incredibly meaningful for Herman, the embattled Longhorn coach who for weeks has been at the center of rumors and reports of a possible Herman firing and a possible Urban Meyer hiring.

As was the case following Oklahoma State’s Bedlam no-show performance and 41-13 defeat, social media and my text messages were popping after the Cowboys blew a 13-0 lead and lost 29-22 at TCU.

Only one person messaged with this specific question, but variations of it have been common since OSU somehow lost after finishing plus-4 on turnovers: Is this the final straw for Mike Gundy?