Bill Haisten: Meaningful challenge – Gundy and OSU really need their first win in Waco since 2009

In a beautifully written column, Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman led with this: “Texas won the most meaningless football game of the year on Saturday, which in and of itself presumably carries a ton of meaning.
“Tom Herman talked about how his team, unranked and to a certain extent unloved, played with pride and purpose and passion. And it did all of that, but curiously after being eliminated from the Big 12 race.”
Bohls was referring to the Longhorns’ 69-31 rout of Kansas State during the weekend. Texas-Kansas State was incredibly meaningful for Herman, the embattled Longhorn coach who for weeks has been at the center of rumors and reports of a possible Herman firing and a possible Urban Meyer hiring.
As was the case following Oklahoma State’s Bedlam no-show performance and 41-13 defeat, social media and my text messages were popping after the Cowboys blew a 13-0 lead and lost 29-22 at TCU.
Only one person messaged with this specific question, but variations of it have been common since OSU somehow lost after finishing plus-4 on turnovers: Is this the final straw for Mike Gundy?
Just like I copied and pasted Kirk Bohls’ first two paragraphs, I’m copying and pasting this from a column I wrote for the Nov. 24 Tulsa World: “As the pandemic wreaks havoc on OSU’s finances -- and on the finances of OSU’s donors and their business interests -- do you really believe a university and its donor partners would buy out a coach who hasn’t had a losing season in 15 years? No chance.”
I’ve asked informed OSU people whether there are any coaching-change indicators. There are no such indicators.
It appears the Gundy-OSU marriage will be extended to a 31st season overall and to a 17th season with him as the head coach.
For Gundy, his staff, his players and everyone with any sort of relationship with Oklahoma State, there is dissatisfaction with this season. During his Monday Zoom, as he had done on numerous previous occasions, Gundy made reference to the injuries that wrecked any chance of continuity on the offensive line.
Those injuries -- are they excuses or are they legitimate reasons for OSU’s national rankings of 55th in total offense, 44th in rushing and 73rd in passing? Are they excuses or explanations why the OSU offense is so average when it had Chuba Hubbard, Tylan Wallace and Spencer Sanders and was expected to be so explosive?
If you can’t block an opponent, you can’t score. Blocking and scoring have been OSU issues, and so was defense against Texas Tech and TCU. During the second half of the TCU game, the Cowboy defense gave up five plays of at least 26 yards.
In the Week 8 version of the Associated Press Top 25, OSU was No. 6 while Iowa State was 17th and the Sooners were unranked.
In the current AP poll, Iowa State is 10th and OU is 13th. The three-loss Cowboys are unranked.
During a Monday radio show, there was a sponsored contest. A caller could win a nice prize if she or he were to correctly guess the score of the OSU-Baylor game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday in Waco, Texas.
OSU is a six-point favorite, but the caller’s predicted score was 24-13. The caller’s predicted winner – a 2-6 Baylor team.
In its past 30 Big 12 games, OSU is 15-15. A loss at 2-6 Baylor would drop that mark to 15-16.
During a 30-game Big 12 span in 2010-13, the Cowboys were 22-8. That’s the standard against which today’s Gundy program is measured.
Last weekend, Oklahoma State joined Texas as having been eliminated from the race for Big 12 Championship game involvement.
“There are no second-place medals,” Gundy said on Monday.
Since the Big 12 game was rebooted in 2017, OU’s opponents have been TCU, Texas, Baylor and now Iowa State. OSU did capture the conference title in 2011, but the Cowboys never have been participants in Big 12 title games played in 1996-2010 and since 2017.
As the Sooners and Cyclones clash for the Big 12 trophy on Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas, OSU fans will reflect on a season that seemed packed with the potential of championship contention.
Meanwhile, Gundy can get started on a plan to fix his program. It needs consistently better play at the quarterback position and more imagination with regard to offensive scheming and play-calling.
Looking ahead to 2021, Oklahoma State really needs a spark. Cowboy football feels stale.
Looking ahead to Saturday, in a game considered by many to be meaningless, Gundy really needs what the OSU people would consider a meaningful win and a 7-3 regular-season finish.
He’ll have to get it done in Waco, where OSU hasn’t recorded a football victory since 2009.
